Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

News

In a statewide address Wednesday night, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that Ohio restaurants and bars could face a second shutdown if COVID-19 cases don’t go down. Ohio saw more than 7,000 new cases on Thursday, setting a new record. “If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers. We will look at this one week from [Friday],” DeWine said. “I am very well aware of the burden that this will place on employees. I am well aware of the burden that this places on the owners. But these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus.”

In response to DeWine’s warning, the Ohio Restaurant Association issued a statement underlining the industry’s commitment to safety. It also pushed back on the idea of a second dine-in ban. “Any discussion of another restaurant closure is inconsistent with any science or contact tracing data that we have been provided, which continues to detail that the greatest risk of transmission, is occurring in unregulated private gatherings,” the statement read. “Further restrictions would be devastating to an industry that employs 585,000 Ohioans at more than 23,000 locations, and is troubling, considering the extensive steps the industry has taken to effectively abide by orders, requirements and recommendations.”

Openings & Announcements

Meshikou Ramen’s new sister business dedicated to “street chicken” is now open. Located next door to the Japanese ramen shop, Meshikou Chikin serves a simple menu of fried chicken with the choice of several Asian sauces and spice rubs. Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday, the new restaurant is located at 1504 Bethel Road.

Central Ohio officially welcomed a second North Market last week. The new North Market Bridge Park is now open for a limited preview at 6750 Longshore St. in Dublin. Four vendors—Coastal Local Seafood, Market Bar, Dos Hermanos and Reuse Revolution—are currently operating; more will open on a rolling basis through the end of the year. The market’s current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

1487 Brewery’s taproom and large beer garden are now open in Plain City at 7620 Industrial Pkwy. Owner Ben King’s Bavarian-style brewery serves such varieties as Kölsch, Vienna lager, blood orange IPA, hefeweizen and more. The head brewer is Matt Crema, most recently of now-closed Gordon Biersch Brewing Co. A food menu is still in the works. The taproom’s hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Brassica is headed for Easton Town Center next summer. The fast-casual Lebanese spot will open its fifth location at the corner of Easton Square Place East and Townsfair Way, across from sister restaurant Northstar Café. Brassica currently operates restaurants in Bexley, the Short North and Upper Arlington, as well as one location in the Cleveland area.

Freedom a la Cart’s annual Cause Cookies Campaign is back. For every $25 donation to the organization, which supports victims of human trafficking, donors will receive a decorative box containing a dozen assorted cookies such as gingersnaps, coconut macaroon kisses, lemon snowball cookies and others. You can order Cause Cookies now through Dec. 23., with pickup starting on Nov. 23 at the Freedom a la Cart kitchen (5000 Arlington Centre Blvd.). Delivery is available for orders of four or more boxes. According to Freedom a la Cart, a donation of $50 provides a month of supportive services for a survivor of human trafficking. Click here to learn more and to donate.

Just in time for hot chocolate and eggnog season, Middle West Spirits has created a new complementary liqueur called Bourbon Cream. The new product combines sweet cream with the distillery’s award-winning Michelone Reserve 4-Grain Bourbon. You can find the new Middle West product in stores or at the distillery’s bottle shop at 1230 Courtland Ave. Bourbon Cream will be produced only once a year and released every fall.

Congrats to Columbus Brew Adventures co-founder Jim Ellison, whose slice of local history was published this week. Ellison’s book, “Columbus Pizza: A Slice of History,” is now available at local bookstores and via online retailers. The book tells the story of Central Ohio’s pizzeria pioneers such as TAT Ristorante, Massey’s, Iacono’s and others. Order the book from The History Press here.

Closings

Fortune Chinese, a popular Northwest Side spot for dim sum, appears to have closed for good at 3635 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. The restaurant is listed as permanently closed on Yelp and the parking lot has been taken over by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars.