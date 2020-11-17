Columbus Monthly's extensive guide to the city's dining scene is on newsstands now. This annual publication, published each October, features more than 1,000 Central Ohio restaurant listings organized by cuisine. From Afghan fare (Kabob Shack) to classic steakhouse (The Top) to Vietnamese (Mi Li Café), you’ll find a world of dining options in these pages.

This year, we’re taking a break from publishing Columbus Monthly’s annual 10 Best Restaurants list, which usually runs in our Restaurant Guide. Instead, we’ve compiled a Food Lovers’ Guide from A to Z—an alphabetical journey through the Central Ohio food and drink scene. It’s a rollicking guide featuring recommended barbecue joints, butchers, coffee roasters, international groceries, sushi spots, wine shops and more.

Enjoy!