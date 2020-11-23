The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Franklin County issued a 28-day stay-at-home advisory last week in response to rising COVID-19 cases, which means that an uptick in food delivery is coming. In an effort to assist restaurants that are struggling to make ends meet, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown announced a program on Friday to cap fees on third-party restaurant delivery services within the city. Delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats have been known to charge commission fees of 30 percent or more on the purchase price. “The ordinance that Council will consider on Monday will limit the fee that third-party delivery services can charge to restaurants. … It will cap it at 15 percent of the purchase price on delivery or pickup orders,” Brown said. Watch the announcement here.

Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen and chef Catie Randazzo’s restaurant, Ambrose and Eve, have both decided to temporarily halt dine-in service in response to rising COVID-19 cases. Natalie’s will continue to offer delivery, carry-out and live streamed concerts. Ambrose and Eve recently set up a crowdfunding campaign to assist its employees and help pay the rent.

Grandview’s The Butcher & Grocer (1089 W. First Ave.) was recently named one of the “Best Butcher Shops and Meat Markets in America” by Food & Wine magazine. It was the only butcher so recognized in Columbus and one of four in Ohio. The neighborhood shop’s Thanksgiving week hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be closed this Thursday and Friday.

Miracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar, is returning to The Citizens Trust (11 W. Gay St.) for a third year. The cocktail bar above Veritas will be transformed into a kitschy holiday oasis with themed cocktail menu through Dec. 31. New this year is Miracle’s tiki-themed sister pop-up, Sippin’ Santa, which is already taking place at Huli Huli Tiki Lounge, located at 26 W. Olentangy St. in Powell. It runs through the end of the year.