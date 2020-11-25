The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The Florentine Restaurant, which closed its doors at 907 W. Broad St. nearly four years ago, is reinventing itself as a delivery- and pickup-only eatery. The classic Italian-American restaurant will begin operating next month from one of Cloud Kitchen’s commercial spaces on Essex Avenue. First opening in 1945, the Florentine ended its 71-year run on Dec. 23, 2016.

A Sichuan restaurant called Chilispot recently debuted at 1178 Kenny Centre Mall, filling the space vacated by Mr. Pot. The menu includes specialties such as dandan noodles, Chongqing chicken, spicy boiled fish, a variety of dry pots and more.

A new dessert shop called Sugar Rush Columbus is now open at 8130 E. Broad St. in Reynoldsburg, offering sweets such as shakes, cupcake flights, cake pops, brownie bites, cakes and more.

The cocktail bar/grab-and-go shop Law Bird (740 S. High St.) launched citywide delivery this week of its cocktails, wine bottles and funky snacks. The bar is offering free delivery across the greater Columbus area on orders of $50 or more. Orders placed by 2 p.m. will be eligible for same-day delivery. Check out Law Bird’s selection here.

Congratulations are in order for Crimson Cup Coffee and North Country Charcuterie, which have been named finalists for the 2021 Good Food Awards, which recognize delicious creations by makers committed to social and environmental excellence. North Country is a finalist for its Hoguera Spreadable Chorizo in the charcuterie category. Meanwhile, Crimson Cup’s Natural Gesha Oxapampa Peru is vying for an award in the coffee group. The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 22. See the finalists here.

Bahn Thai Bistro appears to have closed on the Northwest Side. The restaurant at 1932 W. Henderson Rd. is reported as closed on Yelp, and its phone number has been disconnected.