Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

The Florentine Restaurant, which closed its doors nearly four years ago at 907 W. Broad St., is reinventing itself as a delivery- and pickup-only eatery. The classic Italian-American restaurant will begin operating next month from one of CloudKitchen’s commercial spaces on Essex Avenue. First opening in 1945, the Florentine ended its 71-year run on Dec. 23, 2016.

A Sichuan restaurant called Chilispot recently debuted at 1178 Kenny Centre Mall, filling the space vacated by Mr. Pot. The menu includes specialties such as dandan noodles, Chongqing chicken, spicy boiled fish, a variety of dry pots and more.

A new dessert shop called Sugar Rush Columbus is now open at 8130 E. Broad St. in Reynoldsburg, offering sweets such as shakes, cupcake flights, cake pops, brownie bites, cakes and more.

The cocktail bar/grab-and-go shop Law Bird (740 S. High St.) launched citywide delivery this week of its cocktails, wine bottles and funky snacks. The bar is offering free delivery across the greater Columbus area on orders of $50 or more. Orders placed by 2 p.m. are eligible for same-day delivery. Check out Law Bird’s selection here.

News

Franklin County issued a 28-day stay-at-home advisory last week in response to rising COVID-19 cases, which means that an uptick in food delivery is coming. In an effort to assist restaurants that are struggling to make ends meet, the Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday to cap fees on third-party food delivery services within the city at 15 percent of the purchase price. Delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats have been known to charge commission fees of 30 percent or more.

Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen and chef Catie Randazzo’s restaurant, Ambrose and Eve, have both decided to temporarily halt dine-in service in response to rising COVID-19 cases. Natalie’s will continue to offer delivery, carry-out and live streamed concerts. Ambrose and Eve recently set up a crowdfunding campaign to assist its employees and help pay the rent.

Accolades

Grandview’s The Butcher & Grocer (1089 W. First Ave.) was recently named one of the “Best Butcher Shops and Meat Markets in America” by Food & Wine magazine. It was the only butcher so recognized in Columbus and one of four in Ohio. The neighborhood shop’s Thanksgiving week hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The shop will be closed this Thursday and Friday.

Congratulations are in order for Crimson Cup Coffee and North Country Charcuterie, which have been named finalists for the 2021 Good Food Awards, which recognize delicious creations by makers committed to social and environmental excellence. North Country is a finalist for its Hoguera Spreadable Chorizo in the charcuterie category. Meanwhile, Crimson Cup’s Natural Gesha Oxapampa Peru is vying for an award in the coffee group. The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 22. See the finalists here.

Closings

Bahn Thai Bistro appears to have closed on the Northwest Side. The restaurant at 1932 W. Henderson Rd. is reported as closed on Yelp, and its phone number has been disconnected.

