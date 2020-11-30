The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Jackie O’s Beer Store is now open at 171 N. Fourth St. in Downtown Columbus. The shop offers specialty bottles, cans, crowlers and merchandise for contactless curbside pickup. The Athens-based brewer plans to open a neighboring taproom next spring.

Columbus Brewing Company, which has kept its West Side taproom closed for months amid the pandemic, will open it temporarily for a pair of carryout bottle sales that will take place Friday-Sunday, Dec. 4-6. The first bottle, Tracksuit Santa, is a holiday ale brewed with orange, ginger and cinnamon. The second is El Sabrero, a hazy IPA brewed with Sabro hops. Pre-orders can be placed here.

A new food trailer called Koshary King is cooking up Egyptian street food at the intersection of Hudson and Summit, just north of Punk Pigs. The small menu features specialties such as Egypt's national dish, koshary, as well as falafel on pita, hummus and basboosa, a sweet semolina cake.

Middle West Spirits is now shipping its spirits nationally thanks to its new online shop, which features the distiller’s award-winning Middle West Spirits Whiskeys, OYO Vodkas, Vim & Petal Gin, Bourbon Cream and more. Check out the new online store here.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Alive’s sister publication, Columbus Monthly, along with Columbus State Community College, will host Diversity in Hospitality, a virtual panel discussion. During the event, local Black chefs and industry professionals will share their experiences and discuss solutions the industry should adopt to create a more equitable system. Register here for the free event.

National Cookie Day takes place this Friday, Dec. 4. To mark the occasion, Cheryl’s Cookies is offering a National Cookie Day sampler box for $9.99 (with free shipping). Click here for more information or to place an order.