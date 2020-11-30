This new vegan butcher is currently dishing up meatless eats in Grandview Heights

As head-scratching phrases go, “vegan butcher” is up there with “act naturally.” Just because both expressions sound oxymoronic, though, doesn’t mean that they don’t describe something worth striving for.

Enter recently opened Vida’s Plant Based Butcher in Grandview Heights. The modern, bright and friendly eatery has only been serving for two months, but it has a respected progenitor: Truly Vida, a wholesale vegan-foods producer and supplier founded a couple of years ago that lists among its local clients Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, North High Brewing, Eden Burger and Eden Burger’s more ambitious spinoff, 4th and State.

When you pull up to the new restaurant, you’ll see a pleasant little patio with red metal tables and decorative hay bales. If you so desire, you can eat your to-go-packaged food out there or inside Vida’s compact space while seated at a small wooden counter.

The counter is part of a deli-style setup whose centerpiece is a refrigerated glass butcher case filled with house-made vegan substitutes for cheeses (often fashioned from nuts) and seitan- or soy-based cold cuts meant to mimic delicatessen meats, several of which are sold for $4.50 per quarter-pound. The eatery also features a chalkboard menu that showcases vegan versions of classic sandwiches.

The best of these might be the Sloppy Joe ($9): A toasted hoagie roll loaded with texturally convincing faux ground beef and caramelized onions drenched in a pleasant, tangy-sweet tomato sauce and garnished with fiery jalapeno rings and shredded non-dairy cheddar. It’s a large sandwich, but if you’re sharing or are seriously famished, several sides are available.

These include: the highly recommended Red Skinned Potato Salad ($4) — a zippy, hearty dish enhanced by diced red peppers, celery and onions; The Butcher’s Greens ($7) — a kale-based salad with smoky, plant-based “bacon” bits, cherry tomatoes, napa cabbage strands, toasty house croutons and a bright house lemon vinaigrette; Beans and Franks ($4) — a comforting and fairly believable riff on Beanie Weenies; and Mac-N-Cheese ($5) — gluten-free elbow pasta in a somewhat spicy, smoky and brothy sauce.

The Hot Ham And Cheese ($9) was another sandwich highlight. Good toasted sourdough (Vida’s wisely features bread from Lucky Cat Bakery), brown mustard, “sweet heat” pickles and house “mayonnaise” brought a lot to a party that starred plenty of decent smoky sham ham and pretend provolone.

I also enjoyed the piled-high Smokey Club ($12). Likewise arriving on toasted sourdough and dressed with house mayo and brown mustard, it deserved its embers-evoking description — mine was thickly layered with a vegan trio of smoked turkey, peppered bacon and ham. The combo comes with lettuce and tomato, and is the way to go if you’re really hungry and want something from the menu section titled “The Cold Corner.”

The “meat” in Vida’s Reuben ($11) seemed more like bologna to me than corned beef, albeit somewhat peppery bologna. I like bologna, so I didn’t really mind. And besides, grilled kraut, fine house Thousand Island dressing, faux mozzarella and griddle-crisped marbled rye helped carry the sandwich over the finish line.

If you don’t want to have a cow but you want a Philly Cheesesteak ($12), Vida’s has a solution: A toasted hoagie roll packed with sizable hunks of soy-flavored “beef” and gently sauteed onions and peppers, plus nutty-and-creamy notes from house mayo and provolone. While the result won’t fool anyone that it’s the real McCoy, it’s a reasonable facsimile that tastes pretty good, is filling and is far more healthful than the cholesterol-laden original.

Actually, that description is a fair assessment of Vida’s fare in general. In a nutshell, this niche-filling eatery makes it easy for people to pig-out on beloved sandwiches without the pig — or any animal-derived product. All you have to do is show up, order an old favorite and act naturally.