The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Mikey Sorboro’s popular Short North dive, Oddfellows Liquor Bar, announced that it will close through the end of 2020 out of safety concerns as the pandemic rages on. “When things start to look brighter, we’ll be right back where we left off, being the best damn neighborhood bar we can be,” the post reads. Read the announcement here.

In a Facebook post, Forty’s Chicken & Waffles (2593 N. High St.) announced this week that it has closed indefinitely inside Old North Arcade “due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and the ensuing lack of business.” According to the announcement, Old North Arcade is seeking a new food operator to fill the spot.

After a protracted delay because of the pandemic, the guys behind Echo Spirits Distilling Co. are ready to unveil The Bar at Echo Spirits at 985 W. Sixth Ave. The public grand opening is slated for Thursday, Dec. 10. Running the bar program is veteran Columbus bartender Derek Reno. You can read more about Echo Spirits here.

In case you missed it, Alberta’s Pizza Kitchen is now operating inside the Hey Hey Bar & Grill at 361 E. Whittier St. in Schumacher Place. Owner Doug Sauer, a founding partner of Kolache Republic, serves up East Coast-style pizzas and subs. ThisWeek Community News has more here.

A new Ghanaian restaurant called African Delights is coming soon to 6116 Huntley Rd. in Worthington.

A new home bakery called Bibi’s Patties is offering Haitian patties (puffed pastries stuffed with beef, chicken or other fillings) for pickup or delivery directly to your door. Visit facebook.com/bibispatties to learn more.

Land-Grant Brewing had to cancel its outdoor Holiday Market because of Franklin County’s high COVID-19 rates. You can still purchase locally made gifts, art and goodies from the small businesses that were set to participate in the market. See their offerings here.