Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

Jackie O’s Beer Store is now open at 171 N. Fourth St. in Downtown Columbus. The shop offers specialty bottles, cans, crowlers and merchandise for contactless curbside pickup. The Athens-based brewer plans to open a neighboring taproom next spring.

In case you missed it, Alberta’s Pizza Kitchen is now operating inside the Hey Hey Bar & Grill at 361 E. Whittier St. in Schumacher Place. Owner Doug Sauer, a founding partner of Kolache Republic, serves up East Coast-style pizzas and subs.

A new food trailer called Koshary King is cooking up Egyptian street food at the intersection of Hudson and Summit, just north of Punk Pigs. The small menu features specialties such as Egypt’s national dish, koshary, as well as falafel on pita, hummus and basboosa, a sweet semolina cake.

After a protracted delay because of the pandemic, the guys behind Echo Spirits Distilling Co. are ready to unveil The Bar at Echo Spirits at 985 W. Sixth Ave. The public grand opening is slated for Thursday, Dec. 10. Running the bar program is veteran Columbus bartender Derek Reno. You can read more about Echo Spirits here.

A new Ghanaian restaurant called African Delights is coming soon to 6116 Huntley Rd. in Worthington.

A new home bakery called Bibi’s Patties is offering Haitian patties (puffed pastries stuffed with beef, chicken or other fillings) for pickup or delivery directly to your door. Visit facebook.com/bibispatties to learn more.

Land-Grant Brewing had to cancel its outdoor Holiday Market because of Franklin County’s high COVID-19 rates. You can still purchase locally made gifts, art and goodies from the small businesses that were set to participate in the market. See their offerings.

Columbus Brewing Company, which has kept its West Side taproom closed for months amid the pandemic, will open it temporarily for a pair of carryout bottle sales that will take place Dec. 4-6. The first bottle, Tracksuit Santa, is a holiday ale brewed with orange, ginger and cinnamon. The second is El Sabrero, a hazy IPA brewed with Sabro hops. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Middle West Spirits is now shipping its spirits nationally thanks to its new online shop, which features the distiller’s award-winning Middle West Spirits Whiskeys, OYO Vodkas, Vim & Petal Gin, Bourbon Cream and more. Check out the new online store.

Closings

Mikey Sorboro’s popular Short North dive, Oddfellows Liquor Bar, has decided to close its doors through the end of 2020 out of safety concerns as the pandemic rages on. “When things start to look brighter, we’ll be right back where we left off, being the best damn neighborhood bar we can be,” the announcement reads. Read Oddfellows bar manager David Yee’s personal essay about tending bar during the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Forty’s Chicken & Waffles (2593 N. High St.) announced this week that it has closed indefinitely inside Old North Arcade “due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and the ensuing lack of business.” According to the announcement, Old North Arcade is seeking a new food operator to fill the spot.