The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Tacos al pastor specialist Los Guachos Taqueria opened a fourth Central Ohio location on Friday at 1121 S. Hamilton Rd. in Whitehall. You’ll find Dulce Vida ice creams and paletas at the new location, as well.

In another pandemic-era innovation, Seventh Son Brewing Co. is issuing “beer bonds.” The idea is simple: Spend $50 today and you get $75 when the bond “matures” on July 1, 2021. Or spend $100 to get $200. Customers will receive a code for purchasing merch and beer online or a gift card to use at the Seventh Son or Antiques on High taprooms. You can purchase the beer bonds here.

Burger-focused food truck Street Thyme will open a takeout-only spot this Wednesday at 177 S. Cypress Ave., next to Red Door BBQ in Franklinton.

One of this year’s most promising newcomers, Rye River Social, will remain closed for the remainder of 2020 as it tries to survive the pandemic, according to a post by the restaurant’s executive chef, Charley Sigler. Rye River first opened in June at 955 W. Fifth Ave. in Grandview.

The Berwick, a family-owned restaurant for 65 years, is currently offering A Taste of Italy Tour, a traveling Italian feast that can be pre-ordered and picked up at a local neighborhood spot; 10 percent of sales go to a local organization. View upcoming tour dates here. The Berwick is located at 3250 Refugee Rd.

Ohio’s latest rare bottle lottery kicks off today and continues through Dec. 14. Lottery winners will have the chance to purchase hard-to-find whiskeys at retail prices. This round includes bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and select whiskeys from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. The raffle is free to enter here. Winners will be notified in early January.