The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Dragon Donuts unveils its third shop on Friday, Dec. 11, joining Easton Town Center at 4100 Worth Ave. The family run business, which specializes in made-to-order doughnuts, got its start in 2018 at 2806 London Groveport Road in Grove City and later added a shop in Grandview.

Clintonville Farmers’ Market kicks off its first wintertime drive-thru market this Saturday. The market is pre-order only and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19. The market will return in 2021, taking place on Saturdays from Jan. 2-April 17. Pick up times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave.

Dublin’s Coast Wine House (75 S. High St.) has launched a monthly wine club. Customers can sign up to receive three or six bottles per month of small-production wines in three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions.

The Kitchen’s Anne Boninsegna and Jen Lindsey are hosting a virtual cooking experience this Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. The cooking class includes a meal kit and a cheeseboard for two. Sign up here.

Native Cold Pressed has permanently closed its Bexley and German Village storefronts. The Short North location remains open at 771 N. High St., selling juices, smoothies, bowls, adaptogen lattes and more.