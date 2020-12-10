Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

Dragon Donuts unveils its third shop on Friday, Dec. 11, joining Easton Town Center at 4100 Worth Ave. The family run business, which specializes in made-to-order doughnuts, got its start in 2018 at 2806 London Groveport Road in Grove City and later added a shop in Grandview.

Tacos al pastor specialist Los Guachos Taqueria opened a fourth Central Ohio location last week at 1121 S. Hamilton Road in Whitehall. You’ll find Dulce Vida ice creams and paletas at the new location, as well.

Clintonville Farmers’ Market kicks off its first wintertime drive-thru market this Saturday. The market is pre-order only and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 and 19. The market will return in 2021, taking place on Saturdays from Jan. 2-April 17. Pick up times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave.

Dublin’s Coast Wine House (75 S. High St.) has launched a monthly wine club. Customers can sign up to receive three or six bottles per month of small-production wines in three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions. Learn more here.

In another pandemic-era innovation, Seventh Son Brewing Co. is issuing “beer bonds.” The idea is simple: Spend $50 today and you get $75 when the bond “matures” on July 1, 2021. Or spend $100 to get $200. Customers will receive a code for purchasing merch and beer online or a gift card to use at the Seventh Son or Antiques on High taprooms. You can purchase the beer bonds here.

The Kitchen’s Anne Boninsegna and Jen Lindsey are hosting a virtual cooking experience at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The cooking class includes a meal kit and a cheeseboard for two. Sign up here.

Closings

A longtime North Side business, Bruno’s Pizza & Restaurant, has become the latest victim of financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement posted on Facebook, the restaurant wrote: “After 48 years of successful business, it is with tremendous disappointment that we must close our doors and turn the lights out one last time. Our last day of operation will be December 13, 2020.” Bruno’s is located at 1766 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Taft's Brewpourium Columbus has decided to temporarily close because of the pandemic. Located at 500 W. Broad St. in Franklinton, the brewpub and New Haven-style pizzeria from Cincinnati made a splashy debut in November 2019. In a Facebook post on Monday, the brewery stated that it is committed to reopening in Columbus “when the time is right.”

Native Cold Pressed has permanently closed its Bexley and German Village storefronts. The Short North location remains open at 771 N. High St., selling juices, smoothies, bowls, adaptogen lattes and more.