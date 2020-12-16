The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Macelleria East Side Butchery is set to open soon in Bexley at 2474 E. Main St., formerly Cornucopia Catering Service. Phillip Clary’s new butcher shop focus will be Italian-style meats, as well as Ohio-raised beef, pork and other proteins.

Another vendor has made its debut at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.). Pasta Ditoni’s is now offering freshly made pastas, specialty Italian desserts, dry and jarred products, as well as coffee and espresso drinks to-go. The gourmet pasta company has been in business since 1993, but this is its first retail shop. Pasta Ditoni’s joins four other vendors that opened recently at North Market Bridge Park, including: Reuse Revolution, Dos Hermanos Tacos, Coastal Local Seafood and Market Bar.

The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance on Monday aimed at making kids’ menus more healthful by limiting the marketing of sugary beverage options. Several other U.S. cities have taken similar steps to help reduce childhood obesity rates. The new ordinance requires “restaurants to make healthy drinks—water, low-fat milk and 100 [percent] fruit juice — the default options offered with restaurant kids’ meals.” Failure to do so will result in a $25 fine for the restaurant’s first violation. However, if a customer requests a substitute drink, the restaurant is permitted to sell it.

A new Mediterranean eatery called Levant has opened inside the food court at Polaris Fashion Place (1500 Polaris Pkwy.), replacing What’s for Doner. The menu includes build-your-own pita sandwiches, wraps and bowls.

A new hot dog spot called Tasty Dawg opened this week in the Arena District. It shares space with Zoup! Eatery at 155 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The Downtown location of SuperChef’s has closed at 199 E. Broad St. to make way for a new development. In a Facebook post, the business says it plans to relocate; its Gahanna location will remain open at 1344 Cherry Bottom Rd.

According to city records, newcomer Noodle Topia (7541 Sawmill Rd.) recently had its food service license temporarily suspended because of multiple health code violations. A hearing before the Franklin County District Board of Health took place on Dec. 8.