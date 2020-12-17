Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance Monday aimed at making kids’ menus more healthful by limiting the marketing of sugary beverage options. Several other U.S. cities have taken similar steps to help reduce childhood obesity rates. The new ordinance requires “restaurants to make healthy drinks—water, low-fat milk and 100 [percent] fruit juice—the default options offered with restaurant kids’ meals.” Failure to do so will result in a $25 fine for the restaurant’s first violation. However, if a customer requests a substitute drink, the restaurant is permitted to sell it.

Openings & Announcements

Another vendor has made its debut at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.). Pasta Ditoni’s is now offering freshly made pastas, specialty Italian desserts, dry and jarred products, as well as coffee and espresso drinks to-go. The gourmet pasta company has been in business since 1993, but this is its first retail shop. Pasta Ditoni’s joins four other vendors that opened recently at North Market Bridge Park, including Reuse Revolution, Dos Hermanos Tacos, Coastal Local Seafood and Market Bar.

Macelleria East Side Butchery is set to open soon in Bexley at 2474 E. Main St., formerly Cornucopia Catering Service. Phillip Clary’s new butcher shop will focus on Italian-style meats, as well as Ohio-raised beef, pork and other proteins.

Owners Erion Permeti and Klaudio Pali opened Rodos European Grill last week at 3369 Indianola Ave. in Clintonville. Open for lunch and dinner, the new spot serves a combination of Greek, Albanian, Italian and Turkish fare, such as gyros, panini, kebabs, baklava and more.

A new Mediterranean eatery called Levant has opened inside the food court at Polaris Fashion Place (1500 Polaris Pkwy.), replacing What’s for Doner. The menu includes build-your-own pita sandwiches, wraps and bowls.

A hot dog spot called Tasty Dawg opened this week in the Arena District. It shares space with Zoup! Eatery at 155 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Closings

Gallerie Bar & Bistro, the New American restaurant inside Hilton Columbus Downtown, will not return in its previous form, says a spokesperson with the hotel. Under the leadership of former executive chef Bill Glover, Gallerie was named one of the city’s 10 Best Restaurants by Columbus Monthly three years in a row. After the fine-dining restaurant’s business dried up because of the pandemic, Glover parted ways with the hotel and joined Ray Ray’s Hog Pit as its CEO. Glover made the decision after learning he would be furloughed until 2021. The Hilton provided the following update via email: “Due to the current environment and impact to business brought on by the pandemic, Gallerie Bistro has been consolidated within the bar area. Gallerie Bar continues to offer our locally recognized full dinner menu, table service and craft cocktails. At this time, the restaurant space (Gallerie Bistro) offers breakfast on weekends.” A new executive chef has not yet been named.

The owners of Clintonville Pizza Primo (3027 Indianola Ave.) announced that Dec. 13 was the pizza shop’s last day in business. On the bright side, the neighborhood won’t be without pizza for long. Pizza Primo is being replaced by Papa Giorgio’s, which some may recognize from Bethel Center Mall.

The Downtown location of SuperChef’s has closed at 199 E. Broad St. to make way for a new development. In a Facebook post, the business says it plans to relocate; its Gahanna location will remain open at 1344 Cherry Bottom Road.