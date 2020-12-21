The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

After shuttering its King Avenue pizzeria this summer, Yellow Brick Pizza will kick off its soft opening today, Dec. 21, at 415 W. Rich St. in Franklinton. The grand opening will take place Saturday, Dec. 26. The local pizzeria is joining the River & Rich development, which houses businesses such as ROY G BIV Gallery, One Line Coffee and Makers Social. Yellow Brick now has two locations, including the original shop in Olde Towne East (892 Oak St.), which opened more than a decade ago.

Slurping Turtle ramen shop opens today at Easton Town Center (4049 Worth Ave.). After originally launching in Chicago in 2011, Slurping Turtle expanded to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2014. The restaurant, led by corporate executive chef Tadashi Nagura, features handmade ramen noodles, a sushi bar, expansive cocktail and sake program, private dining room and a heated patio.

A new Downtown restaurant called Uptown 51 Kitchen + Bar opened this month at 51 E. Gay St., formerly home to Café Phenix Bistro and Criollo. Running the kitchen is chef and managing partner Adam Yoho, most recently chef consultant at Gemüt Biergarten. Uptown 51 currently serves a menu of burgers, sandwiches and fried chicken tenders.

Ambrose and Eve has shut its doors for good after the city closed the Brewery District restaurant by order of the tax commissioner on Nov. 13. “I’m an optimist 90 percent of the time; that’s my super power. ... And because of that, I really thought I could dig out of it. But the more I looked into it, the more the writing on the wall became clear,” chef/owner Catie Randazzo told Alive. “When I sat down with my accountant and my attorney, we looked at everything, and there was no way we were going to make it through. We didn’t have the funding.” Alive followed the journey of Randazzo and former business partner Matthew Heaggans in the leadup to Ambrose and Eve's opening in November 2018.



The Granville-based bakery Lucky Cat is yet another victim of the pandemic. The bakery is listed for sale, and its last day of operation was Dec. 18, according to an announcement on the bakery’s website. “We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to our partners in the industry and the community at large who have allowed us to sustain operations for the past decade,” the announcement reads. Founded in 2009 by Andrew Selmer, the artisanal bakery was one of the most popular bread providers of its kind in the region, with wholesale partners such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, Alchemy, Lupo and others.

The owners of Clintonville Pizza Primo (3027 Indianola Ave.) announced that Dec. 13 was the pizza shop’s last day in business. On the bright side, the neighborhood won’t be without pizza for long. Pizza Primo is being replaced by Papa Giorgio’s, which some may recognize from Bethel Center Mall.