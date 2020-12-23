The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Westerville is the latest Central Ohio neighborhood to welcome Hot Chicken Takeover. The Nashville hot chicken spot is now open at 435 Polaris Pkwy. The new storefront marks the fifth for the company overall, with other locations at the North Market, Easton, Clintonville and Crocker Park near Cleveland.

The sixth volume of the Columbus Ale Trail launches on Jan. 1, featuring several new taproom stops such as Edison Brewing Co., Forbidden Root, Gemüt Biergarten and Saucy Brew Works. The passport program invites beer lovers to visit the many craft breweries in Central Ohio, collecting stamps along the way to earn prizes. The new edition will feature more than 50 stops along the trail, and participants may pick up a passport at any participating brewery. Check out the list of breweries along the trail at DrinkUp Columbus.

The Starbucks coffee shop at 650 S. Third St. in German Village is set to close on Jan 31, according to employees. The multinational coffee chain is in the middle of a transformation, moving to an emphasis on drive-thrus, walk-up windows and curbside-pickup locations. There’s no word yet on what will replace the Third Street Starbucks.

Looking for last minute gifts for cocktail lovers? Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is offering boxed cocktail kits for two that can be picked up at local restaurants such as The Pearl, Marcella’s, The Avenue and others. Gift cards are also available. Learn more here.

Several local restaurants have special offerings to ring in the New Year. Here are some that stand out:

Alqueria is offering a four-course meal with a choice of prime rib or halibut for dine-in or dining at home. Order here.

A handful of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants are hosting early happy hours on Dec. 31, beginning at 1 p.m. They include Lincoln Social, Avenue Dublin, The Pearl Bridge Park, The Pearl Short North and Marcella’s Short North.

Veritas is offering a New Year’s Eve take-home kit for two, featuring a wagyu NY strip. Order online here.

Hudson 29 put together New Year's Eve to-go bundles for groups of two or four. Order here for New Albany; or go here for Upper Arlington.

Mitchell’s Ocean Club is offering a beef wellington meal for the whole family for carry-out. Order here.

Lupo is cooking up a 6-course New Year’s Eve menu for dine-in or carry-out. View the menu here.

SOW Plated is having a "pop-up brunch" for New Year’s on Friday, Jan. 1, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations recommended.

The Keep is celebrating 2021 with a New Year’s Day brunch kit for carry-out. Order via DoorDash or call 614-745-0322.