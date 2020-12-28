The year started off on the wrong foot when Laughlin's Bakery closed on Jan. 5, 2020. Then it got much, much worse.

As we bid good riddance to a year we’ll never miss, we say a fond farewell to many Central Ohio businesses. The following restaurants and bars shut their doors for good in 2020, some because of COVID-19 and others for various reasons. Do you know of a restaurant or bar that closed permanently this year? Help us update our list by emailing dining editor Erin Edwards at edwards@columbusmonthly.com.

Arena District

Arena Sandwich Co. Gordon Biersch Brewing Co.

Brewery District

Ambrose and Eve Kolache Republic (it reopened inside The Daily Growler Brewery District)

Canal Winchester

Cbus Pizza

Clintonville

Blunch Clintonville Pizza Primo A Common Table

Downtown

Belly Burger Buckeye Chili & Smokehouse Cafe Phenix Bistro Jack & Benny’s (Old North remains open) Nancy’s Home Cooking (now available as a cloud kitchen) One Line Coffee inside Huntington Center (Franklinton and Short North remain open) Plantain Cafe Si Senor (Grandview remains open) SuperChef's (Gahanna remains open) Viiza Winans Chocolates + Coffees (Dublin, German Village and Grandview remain open)

Dublin

Ba Sho Japanese Restaurant La Scala Pholicious

Easton

Bon Vie Bistro

Food Trucks

Los Potosinos Sophie’s Gourmet Pierogi

German Village

The Sycamore Wunderbar

Grandview

Matt the Miller’s Tavern (Dublin and Polaris remain open) The Old Spot Palle by Moretti Red Hook Grill Spagio Winking Lizard (Reynoldsburg and Westerville remain open)

Hilliard

Max & Erma’s

Italian Village

Cosecha Cocina Juniper

Multiple Locations

Bar Louie (Arena District and Polaris) Brazenhead (Dublin and Grandview) Freshii (Bexley and Dublin) Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (Bexley and Powell; multiple locations remain open) Miller’s Ale House - two locations (Grandview and Easton) Native Cold Pressed (Bexley and German Village; Short North remains open) Pizza Cucinova (Dublin, Easton, Grandview, Westerville)

New Albany

FireFly American Bistro

North Market

The Fish Guys Little Eater Pistacia Vera (German Village remains open) Taste of Belgium

North Side

Bruno’s Pizza & Restaurant

Northwest Side

Bahn Thai Bistro Fortune Chinese

Old North

Baba’s Forty’s Chicken & Waffles Mikey’s Late Night Slice (Downtown, Short North remain open)

Olde Towne East

39 Below Frozen Yogurt

Polaris

Cantina Laredo What’s for Döner

Short North

C Krueger’s Laughlin’s Bakery Mission Coffee Co. (Italian Village roasting annex remains open) Monarch Philco Short North Coffee House The Table Tastings - A Wine Experience

South Side

Legacy Smokehouse on Greenlawn (Hilliard remains open)

Notable Temporary Closings

The following restaurants and bars have temporarily shut down because of the pandemic.

Black Point Catfish Biff’s Pizza & Subs El Camino Inn Denmark on High The Half Pint (Arena District) M at Miranova Oddfellows Liquor Bar Rye River Social Strongwater Food and Spirits Taft’s Brewpourium Veranico Kitchen & Provisions Watershed Kitchen & Bar