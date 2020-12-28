The year started off on the wrong foot when Laughlin's Bakery closed on Jan. 5, 2020. Then it got much, much worse.
As we bid good riddance to a year we’ll never miss, we say a fond farewell to many Central Ohio businesses. The following restaurants and bars shut their doors for good in 2020, some because of COVID-19 and others for various reasons. Do you know of a restaurant or bar that closed permanently this year? Help us update our list by emailing dining editor Erin Edwards at edwards@columbusmonthly.com.
Arena DistrictArena Sandwich Co. Gordon Biersch Brewing Co.
Brewery DistrictAmbrose and Eve Kolache Republic (it reopened inside The Daily Growler Brewery District)
Canal WinchesterCbus Pizza
ClintonvilleBlunch Clintonville Pizza Primo A Common Table
DowntownBelly Burger Buckeye Chili & Smokehouse Cafe Phenix Bistro Jack & Benny’s (Old North remains open) Nancy’s Home Cooking (now available as a cloud kitchen) One Line Coffee inside Huntington Center (Franklinton and Short North remain open) Plantain Cafe Si Senor (Grandview remains open) SuperChef's (Gahanna remains open) Viiza Winans Chocolates + Coffees (Dublin, German Village and Grandview remain open)
DublinBa Sho Japanese Restaurant La Scala Pholicious
EastonBon Vie Bistro
Food TrucksLos Potosinos Sophie’s Gourmet Pierogi
German VillageThe Sycamore Wunderbar
GrandviewMatt the Miller’s Tavern (Dublin and Polaris remain open) The Old Spot Palle by Moretti Red Hook Grill Spagio Winking Lizard (Reynoldsburg and Westerville remain open)
HilliardMax & Erma’s
Italian VillageCosecha Cocina Juniper
Multiple LocationsBar Louie (Arena District and Polaris) Brazenhead (Dublin and Grandview) Freshii (Bexley and Dublin) Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams (Bexley and Powell; multiple locations remain open) Miller’s Ale House - two locations (Grandview and Easton) Native Cold Pressed (Bexley and German Village; Short North remains open) Pizza Cucinova (Dublin, Easton, Grandview, Westerville)
New AlbanyFireFly American Bistro
North MarketThe Fish Guys Little Eater Pistacia Vera (German Village remains open) Taste of Belgium
North SideBruno’s Pizza & Restaurant
Northwest SideBahn Thai Bistro Fortune Chinese
Old NorthBaba’s Forty’s Chicken & Waffles Mikey’s Late Night Slice (Downtown, Short North remain open)
Olde Towne East39 Below Frozen Yogurt
PolarisCantina Laredo What’s for Döner
Short NorthC Krueger’s Laughlin’s Bakery Mission Coffee Co. (Italian Village roasting annex remains open) Monarch Philco Short North Coffee House The Table Tastings - A Wine Experience
South SideLegacy Smokehouse on Greenlawn (Hilliard remains open)
Notable Temporary Closings
The following restaurants and bars have temporarily shut down because of the pandemic.Black Point Catfish Biff’s Pizza & Subs El Camino Inn Denmark on High The Half Pint (Arena District) M at Miranova Oddfellows Liquor Bar Rye River Social Strongwater Food and Spirits Taft’s Brewpourium Veranico Kitchen & Provisions Watershed Kitchen & Bar