The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The new North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.) is continuing to roll out its vendors, with three openings recently. Lan Viet, the original North Market’s Vietnamese eatery, has added a second location inside the new Bridge Park market. Its grand opening was Dec. 19. A seventh Central Ohio location of Bubbles Tea and Juice Co. also opened recently at Bridge Park. The gluten-free bakery Bake Me Happy is now open for a preview, serving its signature Oatmeal Creme Clouds, King Dongs, Zebra Cakes, Spicy Peanut Butter cookies, specialty scones and more. Its grand opening will take place in January. North Market Downtown and North Market Bridge Park will be closing at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed on New Year's Day.

A new fast-casual venture called Agapé Mediterranean is poised to make its debut on Jan. 6 at 405 Polaris Parkway. The restaurant menu will be centered around healthful pitas, salads and bowls. It’s among several Agape locations in the works in Central Ohio.

There’s still time to order New Year’s Eve dinner or New Year’s Day brunch for pick-up from The Kitchen (231 E. Livingston Ave.). The deadline to order is 10 p.m. Dec. 28. Order online here.

Grandview’s DK Diner (1715 W. Third Ave.) is throwing a 2021 New Year’s Day Bash, featuring a pig roast, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The diner will be open for dine-in, outside seating, carry-out and online orders. Call 614-488-5160 to order; the deadline for per-ordering is Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.