The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

First established in Clintonville in 1968, Nancy’s Home Cooking has gone out of business after a short-lived relocation Downtown last year, followed by an unsuccessful attempt to keep the restaurant alive as a ghost kitchen amid the pandemic. Owner Rick Hahn made the announcement on Facebook, and Nancy’s last day was Wednesday, Dec. 30. Nancy’s had been serving its popular comfort food fare as a delivery-only kitchen since closing its Lynn Alley diner in October. Hahn says he has not closed the door on Nancy’s entirely and hopes to revive the restaurant someday.

A Chinese restaurant called Xin Wei Kitchen has replaced Bahn Thai Bistro at 1932 Henderson Rd. after Bahn Thai’s owner retired.

An American restaurant called Beyond the Brix has replaced the neighborhood joint Buns & Brews at 970 Parsons Ave. Gourmet hot dogs remain on the menu, with the addition of Sunday brunch.

Syrian Kitchen recently opened on the city’s Northwest Side at 2630 Billingsley Rd. The takeout-only restaurant serves Middle Eastern specialties such as mandi, shawarma, kebabs, falafel and more.

Baker Perrie Wilkof’s cafes in Clintonville and the Brewery District are taking a monthlong break. Both Dough Mama locations are expected to reopen Feb. 5.

The Schumacher Place Giant Eagle grocery store closed permanently over the weekend at 280 E. Whittier St. and is set to be demolished. The site’s developer, Pizzuti Companies, has proposed a mixed-use project that has become the focus of fierce opposition from neighbors concerned about the development’s height and density.

Ohio’s only Just Love Coffee Cafe appears to have closed at 330 S. High St. in Downtown Columbus, less than a year after opening. The location has been removed from the coffee shop chain’s website, and the phone number has been disconnected.