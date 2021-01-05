People across the U.S. took refuge in baking last year, filling their kitchens with the smell of sourdough breads, French pastries and other doughy indulgences. We talked to Central Ohio retail bakers and home bakers alike about why they bake, about technique and about baking through a pandemic.

How Resch’s Bakery has Endured for More Than a Century

Frank X. Resch, the fifth generation of his family to run the bakery, calls the coronavirus pandemic the biggest challenge he’s faced since he took over the business after his father’s death in 2010.

Cookies to try from Seven Central Ohio Bakeries

Columbus is awash in great cookies, with more being dreamed up every day. We gathered together some of our favorites from area retail bakeries, online-only bakeries and one nonprofit kitchen.

Want to Launch a Cottage Bakery? A Pastry Chef Offers Advice

Devon Morgan, the owner of Built Pastry, talks about launching a bakery from her home kitchen.

Making Croissants with Dan the Baker

The local baker breaks down the elaborate process behind one of his most popular offerings.

Explore These Six Hidden-Gem Bakeries Around Columbus

There’s a world of baking brilliance in Central Ohio if you know where to look.

Meet Eight Columbus Bakers Without Storefronts

Drawing inspiration from trips abroad, family histories and childhood nostalgia, these entrepreneurs inspire us with their baked creations and stories of determination.