The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Denmark on High co-owner Garry White plans to open an international street food restaurant called Left Field at 340 Greenlawn Ave., across from Lou Berliner Sports Park. Legacy Smokehouse left the space last year. White and his business partners had planned to launch the new business in 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak derailed their plans. White said Left Field is still moving forward, with hopes that it will be open by the summer. As for Denmark (463 N. High St.), which closed in May out of safety concerns, White said the cocktail bar will return when the time is right. “Denmark will be back. There's no question about that,” he said.

The local craft brewery Commonhouse Ales closed its doors for good on Wednesday. Veteran craft brewer Lenny Kolada started the brewery-meets-social enterprise as an offshoot of Smokehouse Brewing Co. in 2016. Not only did Commonhouse offer bottled beers, but it became the state’s first certified B-Corp brewery in 2017, with a portion of its beer sales benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

Basil Thai has added a third Central Ohio restaurant, opening recently at 2973 N. High St. in Clintonville. It’s open for delivery only. The storefront’s previous occupant, Blunch, closed last year. Two other locations in the Brewery District and Upper Arlington are open for takeout and delivery; Basil is also operating a virtual kitchen from the CloudKitchens facility on Essex Avenue.

Columbus distiller 451 Spirits has launched a new vodka, Blank Canvas, featuring labels created by Columbus-based artists. “We’ve been thinking about how 451 Spirits could promote local artists as well as serve the entire Columbus community during these past challenging months,” said Toby Harris, 451 Spirits’ general manager and partner, in a press release. Blank Canvas is available at select liquor stores around town and for curbside pick-up at the distillery located at 590-D Oakland Park Ave.

Sibling German Village restaurants Alpine Restaurant & Bar and El Lugar have closed until further notice, according to a post on Alpine’s Instagram account. A reason was not given.

BrewDog Franklinton (463 W. Town St.) has also temporarily closed, citing COVID-19. The brewpub will reopen when “current trends are more favorable,” according to a post on social media. BrewDog USA’s other local bars in the Short North (which includes The Brown Bag Deli) and Canal Winchester remain open.

Bexley’s The Old Bag of Nails at 18 N. Nelson Rd. is currently closed for remodeling.