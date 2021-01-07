Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

Denmark on High co-owner Garry White plans to open an international street food restaurant called Left Field at 340 Greenlawn Ave., across from Lou Berliner Sports Park. Legacy Smokehouse left the space last year. White and his business partners had planned to launch the new business in 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak derailed their plans. White said Left Field is still moving forward, with hopes that it will be open by the summer. As for Denmark (463 N. High St.), which closed in May out of safety concerns, White said the cocktail bar will return when the time is right. ”Denmark will be back. There’s no question about that,” he says.

Basil Thai has added a third Central Ohio restaurant, opening recently at 2973 N. High St. in Clintonville. It’s open for delivery only. The storefront’s previous occupant, Blunch, closed last year. Two other locations in the Brewery District and Upper Arlington are open for takeout and delivery; Basil is also operating a virtual kitchen from the CloudKitchens facility on Essex Avenue.

Syrian Kitchen recently opened on the city’s Northwest Side at 2630 Billingsley Road. The takeout-only restaurant serves Middle Eastern specialties such as mandi, shawarma, kebabs, falafel and more.

In late December, Taco Nice began serving street tacos, tortas and burritos (as well as stuffed baked potatoes) at 4832 W. Broad St.

The neighborhood joint Buns & Brews at 970 Parsons Ave. is now operating under the name Beyond the Brix, with new menu offerings. The Black-owned business offers gourmet hot dogs (beef and vegan) as well as Sunday brunch dishes such as French toast and shrimp and grits.

A Chinese restaurant called Xin Wei Kitchen has replaced Bahn Thai Bistro at 1932 Henderson Road after Bahn Thai’s owner retired.

Temporary Closings

After a busy holiday season, baker Perrie Wilkof’s cafés in Clintonville and the Brewery District are taking a monthlong vacation break. Both Dough Mama locations are expected to reopen Feb. 5.

BrewDog Franklinton (463 W. Town St.) has also temporarily shut down, citing COVID-19. The brewpub will reopen when “current trends are more favorable,” according to a post on social media. BrewDog USA’s other local bars in the Short North (which includes The Brown Bag Deli) and Canal Winchester remain open.

Sibling German Village restaurants Alpine Restaurant & Bar and El Lugar have closed until further notice, according to a post this week on Alpine’s Instagram account. A reason was not given.

Bexley’s The Old Bag of Nails at 18 N. Nelson Road is currently closed for remodeling.

Closings

First established in Clintonville in 1968, Nancy’s Home Cooking has gone out of business after a short-lived relocation Downtown last year, followed by an unsuccessful attempt to keep the restaurant alive as a ghost kitchen amid the pandemic. Owner Rick Hahn made the announcement on Facebook, and Nancy’s last day was Wednesday, Dec. 30. Nancy’s had been serving its popular comfort food fare as a delivery-only kitchen since closing its Lynn Alley diner in October. Hahn says he has not closed the door on Nancy’s entirely and hopes to revive the restaurant someday.

The local brewery Commonhouse Ales closed its doors for good on Wednesday. Veteran craft brewer Lenny Kolada started the brewery-meets-social enterprise as an offshoot of Smokehouse Brewing Co. in 2016. Not only did Commonhouse offer bottled beers, but it became the state’s first certified B-Corp brewery in 2017, with a portion of its beer sales benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

The Schumacher Place Giant Eagle grocery store closed permanently over the weekend at 280 E. Whittier St. and is set to be demolished.

Ohio’s only Just Love Coffee Café appears to have closed at 330 S. High St. in Downtown Columbus, less than a year after opening. The location has been removed from the chain’s website, and the phone number has been disconnected.

