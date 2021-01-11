Plus, the owners of Satori Ramen Bar unveil their new concept, Kintsugi Sushi Bar, and Gallo's on High opens in Clintonville.

The Merion Village location of Bake Me Happy, a gluten-free bakery and coffee shop, decided to close for the day on Sunday after receiving threatening phone calls filled with racial slurs. The calls were taken by the bakery’s staff on Sunday morning. Bake Me Happy, a Black-owned business founded by Letha Pugh and her wife, Wendy Miller Pugh, has received an outpouring of encouragement both online and at the Moler Street bakery, where supporters posted messages on the door. The pair recently opened a second location at North Market Bridge Park. The Merion Village cafe is expected to open as usual on Tuesday. The Dispatch has more here.

Last week, the owners of Satori Ramen Bar unveiled their new concept, Kintsugi Sushi Bar, at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.). The menu of chef/co-owner Seigo Nishimura, who studied at the Tokyo Sushi Academy in Japan, features a variety of fresh sushi rolls, including both maki (cut rolls) and temaki (hand rolls).

Buckeye Lake Brewery owner Rich Hennosy launched a new brewery and taproom in Reynoldsburg last week. Located at 1421 Davidson Dr., Eastside Brewing Co. serves a mix of its own branded craft beers alongside Buckeye Lake brews.

The Gallo family has added another restaurant to its growing collection. Gallo’s on High opened last week in Clintonville at 4215 N. High St., formerly home to Little Eater. The Italian/American menu features salads, steaks, seafood, pasta, flatbreads and sandwiches. Its sibling businesses include two Gallo’s Tap Room locations and Gallo’s Kitchen & Bar.

Aab India in Bexley is under new ownership and has a new name: Khaab Indian Kitchen & Bar. The North Indian restaurant is located at 2400 E. Main St.

In late December, 22-year-old YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) launched six virtual kitchen locations of his new business venture MrBeast Burger in Central Ohio. It was part of a national blitz of MrBeast Burger openings made possible by setting up in existing restaurant kitchens. The delivery-only concept serves burgers, chicken sandwiches and fries. Locally, MrBeast Burger is operating out of two Buca di Beppo locations, both Bravo! locations and a pair of Brio Italian Grille restaurants.