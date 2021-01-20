The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Crafted Culture Brewing Co., Central Ohio’s first Black-owned craft brewery, is set to open next month at 505 Morrison Rd. in Gahanna. The new brewery, founded by Anthony "Sizzle" Perry, takes over the former Kindred Brewing taproom. Crafted Culture’s head brewer is Zac Baaske.

Grandview’s The Butcher & Grocer is adding a second location later this year at Shawnee Station, a new 14,175-square-foot strip center developed by Equity Commercial Real Estate Solutions. Tony Tanner, the owner and founder of the butcher shop and its sister gastropub, Cleaver, announced last week that both businesses will join the new development on Glick Road in Northwest Columbus. “I’ve been eyeing the Shawnee Hills area for over a year for expansion,” Tanner said in a press release. “When I learned about the Shawnee Station development, I knew I had to get my foot in the door.” The Dayton-based coffee roaster Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is also opening a coffee shop in the shopping center.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is releasing a new ice cream flavor in honor of Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday. White House Chocolate Chip “mimics a double scoop of chocolate chip on a waffle cone — President-elect Joe Biden’s favorite order,” according to the Jeni’s website. There’s no word yet on the ice cream’s availability in scoop shops or online.

The Daily Growler has closed its location inside Polaris Fashion Place (1500 Polaris Parkway). Its last day was Dec. 27. "We were so optimistic heading into year two at Polaris! We had great momentum from our first holiday season and were working with [Polaris Fashion Place] on a slew of spring [and] summer events ... then the first shutdowns hit,” owner John W. Blakely wrote in a press release. “Like a lot of businesses forced to close because of the pandemic, we'll probably always wonder ‘what if’ with that location." The Daily Growler's original three locations remain open in Upper Arlington, Powell and the Brewery District.

Over-the-top milkshakes, coffee drinks, crepes and other desserts are now being served at Shake No Eight in the South Campus area. The new spot is located at 1537 N. High St.