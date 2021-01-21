Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams released a new flavor on Thursday in honor of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. (The 46th president is famously a Jeni’s ice cream fan, which Columbus Monthly wrote about in our January issue.) As the story goes, when Biden first visited Jeni’s in Columbus, he ordered chocolate chip—a flavor Jeni’s didn’t make. “White House Chocolate Chip mimics a double scoop of chocolate chip on a waffle cone—President Joe Biden’s favorite order,” according to the Jeni’s website. The ice cream is now available by the pint online and in scoop shops.

Crafted Culture Brewing Co., Central Ohio’s first Black-owned craft brewery, is set to open next month at 505 Morrison Road in Gahanna. The new brewery and taproom, founded by Anthony “Sizzle” Perry, takes over the former Kindred Brewing space. Perry says Crafted Culture will specialize in golden ales and saisons, two of the preferred beer styles of head brewer is Zac Baaske.

Grandview’s The Butcher & Grocer is adding a second location later this year at Shawnee Station, a new 14,175-square-foot strip center developed by Equity Commercial Real Estate Solutions. Tony Tanner, the owner and founder of the butcher shop and its sister gastropub, Cleaver, announced last week that both businesses will join the new development on Glick Road in Northwest Columbus. “I’ve been eyeing the Shawnee Hills area for over a year for expansion,” Tanner said in a press release. “When I learned about the Shawnee Station development, I knew I had to get my foot in the door.” The Dayton-based coffee roaster Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is also set to open a coffee shop at Shawnee Station.

Central Ohio is getting yet another tacos-and-cocktails concept. Sandusky-based Barra Tacos & Cocktails is expected to make its debut next month at 3015 Northwest Blvd. in Upper Arlington. It’s the third location for Barra and the first in Central Ohio.

Over-the-top milkshakes, coffee drinks, crepes and other desserts are now being served at Shake No Eight in the South Campus area. The new spot is located at 1537 N. High St.

Closings

The Daily Growler has closed its location inside Polaris Fashion Place (1500 Polaris Parkway). Its last day was Dec. 27. “We were so optimistic heading into year two at Polaris! We had great momentum from our first holiday season and were working with [Polaris Fashion Place] on a slew of spring [and] summer events ... then the first shutdowns hit,” owner John W. Blakely wrote in a press release. “Like a lot of businesses forced to close because of the pandemic, we’ll probably always wonder ‘what if’ with that location.” The Daily Growler’s original three locations remain open in Upper Arlington, Powell and the Brewery District.