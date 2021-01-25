How the new president and Columbus' favorite artisanal ice cream maker fell for each other

Editor’s note: After this story was published in the January issue of Columbus Monthly, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced it was releasing a special flavor in honor of Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration as the country’s 46th president.



When Rocky and Suzy Saxbe threw a fundraiser for Joe Biden in October 2019, the then-Democratic presidential candidate thanked the Bexley couple by sending them six pints of Jeni’s ice cream. Some might call that carrying coals to Newcastle—Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is headquartered in Columbus, and there was a Jeni’s scoop shop (now permanently closed) just a few blocks from the Saxbes′ home. Indeed, Suzy Saxbe and her caterer, Suzanne Karpus, had packed a freezer bag with a dozen individual servings of Jeni’s to send with the Biden campaign staff on the plane as they headed off to Iowa after the party.

Nevertheless, Suzy Saxbe was so touched by the gift of Jeni’s that she took a picture of it—and was disappointed when, later that day, she discovered it had melted. “Unfortunately, Rocky didn’t close the door of the freezer properly,” she says, laughing.

The Saxbes, it turns out, were not the only ones to receive a gift of Jeni’s from Joe. According to campaign-finance disclosures, between August 2019 and September 2020, the Biden campaign spent $12,546.11 on Jeni’s, mostly in increments of between $70 and $80—about the cost of sending a half-dozen pints.

