Meet the new owner of Bottoms Up Coffee in Franklinton.

Chakeyla Anderson’s business career has taken her all over the world, including to South America, where the Indiana native developed a deep appreciation for coffee. About 18 months ago, her job in business risk and liabilities landed her in Columbus.

After getting her family settled, Anderson sought out a business to invest in and stumbled across Bottoms Up Coffee (1069 W. Broad St.), a Franklinton coffee shop that raises money to combat infant mortality and promotes local authors and artists.

“Between the investment opportunity, the work in the community and my love for coffee, those three things culminated here, and I decided to buy it,” says the mother of three.

Like what you’re reading? Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

For now, Anderson says the coffee shop’s menu will remain largely the same as before: Brioso Coffee roasts, espresso drinks like the Canary Island latte, pastries from Happy Little Treats and sandwiches by Tupelo Doughnuts.

We asked the new Columbus resident to share some of her personal favorites.

First food memory: “My grandmother was an amazing cook and baker. My first memory of food was eating my first fried chicken leg with my cousin in a rocking chair at Granny’s house. It was a family tradition to take a picture of each grandchild’s first chicken leg.”

Comfort food: “Comfort food for me is a bowl of mustard greens with hot water cornbread.”

Go-to bar: “I love the limoncello at Vittoria. It’s difficult to drink just one.”

Favorite new restaurant: “The Royce. I love the Cajun flare and hospitality.”

Hidden gem: “I love fresh fish and recently discovered Frank’s Fish & Seafood on the West Side. The red snapper is life.”

Favorite travel destination for food: “By far Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the seafood and steak restaurants along Puerto Madero.”

Thing that Columbus needs more of: “I love Georgian food, especially the cheesy breads and dumplings. I think Eastern Europe food would mesh well here.”

