The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

First, the good news. Momo Ghar’s first full-scale restaurant debuts on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 2800 Festival Lane in Dublin. Phuntso Lama’s new Tibetan/Nepalese eatery will offer her famous dumplings as well as a bunch of new Tibetan dishes that the chef/co-owner has long wanted to introduce to Central Ohio. The Dublin restaurant will be open for dinner this Thursday and Friday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Its regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Read more about Lama’s plans for the restaurant here.

Lama also shared that Momo Ghar’s original location inside Saraga International Grocery has closed for good. After Momo Ghar first opened inside the market in 2016 as a small counter eatery with a handful of seats, Lama’s scratch-made Tibetan/Nepalese-style dumplings quickly built a cult following and garnered attention from Guy Fieri’s "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Lama says the pandemic hit the Morse Road location hard, and that the eatery has been shuttered since November. “It was just struggling to keep afloat,” she said via text. In addition to the new Dublin location, Momo Ghar remains open at the historic North Market in the Short North.

The Cleveland-based restaurant TownHall opened Tuesday in the Short North after a protracted delay and several controversies. Owner Bobby George’s restaurant and bar, which touts a GMO-free menu and extensive beer list, fills the ground-level space below the Moxy hotel at 792 N. High St.

The vegan bakery Happy Little Treats is nearing the opening of its new Short North space. The bakery at 1203 N. High St. will hold its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11-14.Happy Little Treats replaces Short North Coffee House.

In case you somehow missed it, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams released an Everything Bagel ice cream this week. Don’t miss Alive’s review of the new flavor here.

Godiva Chocolatier announced Sunday that it is closing or selling all 128 of its boutique stores and cafes in North America by the end of March, citing changing consumer habits related to the pandemic. Central Ohio has two Godiva storefronts at Easton (4044 The Strand West) and at the Tanger Outlets in Sunbury (400 South Wilson Rd.). Godiva will continue to sell its luxury chocolates online and at retail stores in Europe, the Middle East and China.