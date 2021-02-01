The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

A staple of Franklinton, Josie’s Pizza at 952 W. Broad St. has closed after 62 years. After weeks of rumors, the pizzeria confirmed the closure in a Facebook message posted last week that said owner Joyce Catalfina had “made the decision to retire after [six] decades of work.” The building is now up for sale. The Franklinton pizzeria is not to be confused with Josie’s Hilltop Pizza, which has different owners and remains open at 3205 W. Broad St.

The new vegetarian eatery Falafel Kitchen opened last week at North Market Bridge Park (6750 Longshore St.). The new North Market stall is a sister concept — or daughter concept, perhaps — of Mazah Mediterranean Eatery. Falafel Kitchen’s owner, Katy Ailabouni, is the daughter of Mazah chef-owner Maggie Ailabouni. The new Dublin North Market now has 10 merchants up and running, with at least five more coming soon. In addition, the market is now hosting a happy hour every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., when certain vendors offer food and drink specials.

Powell resident Karla Woolley has opened a breakfast and lunch spot in her neighborhood called The Locust Table. The café, which made its debut on Jan. 22, has two addresses in historic Powell: 16 Crossing St. and 147 W. Olentangy St. Menu items include scones, cookies, an egg souffle sandwich, turkey club and more. Woolley plans to feature products sourced from her family’s farm, The Twin Locust Farm. ThisWeek Community News has more on the new restaurant here.

A new North Side eatery called Montecristo Salvadorean Grill and Bar recently opened at 2001 Dublin-Granville Rd. Go for atol de elote (a corn-based beverage), seafood dishes, pupusas and quesadillas salvadoreñas (a sweet cheese pound cake).

MozMoz Restaurant & Café has filled the space left vacant by Acre at 2700 N. High St. in the Old North. The casual restaurant features of menu of fish and chicken entrees, gyros, subs and wings.

The food-delivery platform DoorDash announced last week that it would provide $150,000 in local grants as part of its expanded COVID-19 relief grant program to help Columbus restaurants. Local restaurants may apply to receive a $5,000 grant to be used to offset costs associated with the ongoing pandemic. “DoorDash’s relief for restaurants struggling during the COVID-19 crisis is a huge step in helping keep our restaurant industry afloat,” said Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther in a press release. Third-party delivery services such as DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub have come under fire amid the pandemic for charging restaurants commission fees as high as 30 percent of what the restaurant bills the customer. Several cities across the U.S. have taken steps to cap these fees, including the city of Columbus, which in November passed an ordinance aimed at limiting food-delivery commissions at 15 percent. However, the city’s cap only applies to contracts between restaurants and food-delivery companies that were finalized after the city’s ordinance took effect.