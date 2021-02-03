The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The team behind Kitchen Social announced on social media that it’s adding a second restaurant, this one at Dublin’s Bridge Park. The American restaurant is operated by veterans of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and got its start in the fall of 2019 in Polaris. Kitchen Social’s Bridge Park location at 6791 Longshore St. is expected to open in late summer.

The locally owned chain Genjigo is taking over the Downtown space inhabited by Plantain Café for more than 10 years. The Cuban restaurant shuttered last April. Genjigo, a fast-casual spot specializing in hibachi-style bowls, has grown to seven Central Ohio locations since opening its first restaurant in 2010. The Downtown restaurant at 77 E. Gay St. will be its eighth location, but its first inside I-270.

Congrats are in order for Vaso general manager Rebecca Monday who was named a rising star in the latest issue of FSR, a national foodservice industry magazine. Monday joined 28 other restaurant industry innovators from around the country on the list. During the pandemic, the veteran bartender led Vaso’s transition to a digital menu and launched a to-go cocktail program. Her team at Vaso also recently released a new libations menu that comes with its very own music playlist. Check out the new cocktail menu here.

The Light of Seven Matchsticks (5601 N. High St.) is hoping to add a little adventure to the pandemic doldrums. The Worthington speakeasy’s “Flight to No-Wair” is a to-go cocktail flight series that helps you travel while staying put at home. The series includes, for example, a Euro flight featuring a French 75, Negroni and one of Matchsticks’ own cocktail creations. Each flight comes with a map for tracking your travels and 10 percent off food orders from Natalie's Coal Fired Pizza and Live Music. Reserve your flights here.

The Daily Growler’s February tradition of pairing craft beer with Girl Scout Cookies lives on this year, with pandemic-related changes. The growler fill spot has put together its an at-home pairing kit which includes six 32-ounce crowlers, six boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, 36 tasting glasses and six tasting placemats. Learn more about the at-home beer and cookies pairing here. In addition, all three of The Daily Growler’s locations (German Village, Upper Arlington and Powell) are hosting a socially distant beer and cookies event on Saturday, Feb. 13, with limited seating. Visit the website to purchase tickets.