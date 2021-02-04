Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

Openings & Announcements

The team behind Kitchen Social announced on social media that it’s adding a second restaurant, this one at Dublin’s Bridge Park. The modern American tavern (read: pizzas, tacos, steaks and addictive cheddar biscuits) is operated by veterans of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group and got its start in the fall of 2019 in Polaris. Kitchen Social’s Bridge Park location at 6791 Longshore St. is expected to open in late summer.

Powell resident Karla Woolley has opened a breakfast and lunch spot in her neighborhood called The Locust Table. The café, which made its debut on Jan. 22, has two addresses in historic Powell: 16 Crossing St. and 147 W. Olentangy St. Menu items include scones, cookies, an egg souffle sandwich, turkey club and more. Woolley plans to feature products sourced from her family’s farm, The Twin Locust Farm. ThisWeek Community News has more on the new restaurant here.

The locally owned chain Genjigo is taking over the Downtown space inhabited by Plantain Café for more than 10 years. The Cuban restaurant shuttered last April. Genjigo, a fast-casual spot specializing in hibachi-style bowls, has grown to seven Central Ohio locations since opening its first restaurant in 2010. The Downtown restaurant at 77 E. Gay St. will be its eighth location, but its first inside I-270.

A new North Side eatery called Montecristo Salvadorean Grill and Bar recently opened at 2001 E. Dublin-Granville Road (formerly Udipi Café). Go for atol de elote (a corn-based beverage), seafood dishes, pupusas and quesadillas salvadoreñas (a sweet cheese pound cake).

MozMoz Restaurant & Café has filled the space left vacant by Acre at 2700 N. High St. in the Old North. The casual restaurant features of menu of fish and chicken entrees, gyros, subs and wings.

Congrats are in order for Vaso general manager Rebecca Monday who was named a rising star in the latest issue of FSR, a national foodservice industry magazine. Monday joined 28 other restaurant industry innovators from around the country on the list. During the pandemic, the veteran bartender led Vaso’s transition to a digital menu and launched a to-go cocktail program. Her team at Vaso (6540 Riverside Drive, Dublin) also recently released a new libations menu that comes with its very own music playlist. Check out the new cocktail menu here.

The Light of Seven Matchsticks (5601 N. High St.) is hoping to add a little adventure to the pandemic doldrums. The Worthington speakeasy’s “Flight to No-Wair” is a to-go cocktail flight series that helps you travel while staying put at home. The series includes, for example, a Euro flight featuring a French 75, Negroni and one of Matchsticks’ own cocktail creations. Each flight comes with a map for tracking your travels and 10 percent off food orders from Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza and Live Music. Reserve your flights here.

Closings

A staple of Franklinton, Josie’s Pizza at 952 W. Broad St., has closed after 62 years. After weeks of rumors, the pizzeria confirmed the closure in a Facebook message posted last week that said owner Joyce Catalfina had “made the decision to retire after [six] decades of work.” The building is now up for sale. The Franklinton pizzeria is not to be confused with Josie’s Hilltop Pizza, which has different owners and remains open at 3205 W. Broad St.

The Clintonville location of Tee Jaye's Country Place is reportedly closing after nearly 30 years, according to Columbus Business First. The site where the family restaurant sits at the corner of High Street and Morse Road is being sold. It’s expected to remain open until May.