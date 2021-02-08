The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

The Scottish brewery BrewDog, whose U.S. headquarters is located in Canal Winchester, is adding a fourth Central Ohio brewpub this year. BrewDog New Albany is expected to open this spring or summer at 97 W. Granville St., taking over the New Albany Mill space. The 8,600-square-foot facility will feature more than 1,600 square feet of covered patio, firepits, games, an interactive beer school, 24 taps and a full food menu. The New Albany location joins existing Columbus-area brewpubs, including DogTap Columbus in Canal Winchester, BrewDog Franklinton and BrewDog Short North. The Franklinton location is currently temporarily closed because of the pandemic.

Clintonville’s Tee Jaye’s Country Place (4910 N. High St.) is closing after nearly 30 years. It’s expected to remain open until May. The site where the family restaurant sits at the corner of High Street and Morse Road was recently sold. The Dispatch reports that the property’s out-of-state owner may replace the late-night breakfast spot with a Chick-fil-A, according to documents filed last week with the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning. There’s no word yet on what will become of Tee Jaye’s iconic illuminated sign, which is a hold-over from Jerry’s Drive In.

German Village Coffee Shop is back open for dine-in after a long hiatus related to the pandemic. The diner is located at 193 Thurman Ave.

Looking to spoil someone on Feb. 14? Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is offering a Valentine’s Day Meal Kit for two, packed with filet mignon, lobster tails, sides and dessert. Guests may pick up meal kits Feb. 12-14 at the Downtown restaurant, 89 E. Nationwide Blvd. Pre-ordering is available here.

To celebrate Fat Tuesday on Feb. 16, Wolf’s Ridge Brewing is teaming up with Rudy's Strudel on a special bundle of paczki and adult beverages. Based in Parma, Ohio, Rudy’s is an Eastern European bakery that dates back to 1948. The bundle includes two paczki (Polish-style doughnuts) and either a Wolf’s Ridge six-pack or to-go cocktails of your choice. The Downtown brewery will be facilitating delivery across the state, including in Columbus and in Northeast Ohio within select zip codes. Ordering goes live today.