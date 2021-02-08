The 33-year-old Columbus native will square off against 14 other chefs from around the country on the hit reality TV series' 18th season.

Avishar Barua, Service Bar’s executive chef and general manager, is one of 15 chefs competing on the 18th season of Top Chef, airing this spring. This season of Bravo’s long-running, career-making culinary competition takes the chefs to Portland, Oregon. Food & Wine magazine announced this season’s batch of 15 Top Chef contestants on Monday.

Barua is a Columbus native and Ohio State grad, born to immigrant parents from Bangladesh. The culinary school graduate spent time in New York kitchens and trained under Wylie Dufresne at WD~50. Locally, Barua helped chef Josh Dalton open Veritas Tavern in 2012, and within six months the Delaware restaurant was named Central Ohio’s Best New Restaurant by Columbus Monthly. Barua was named a Columbus Crave Tastemaker in 2013.

In 2018, Barua was the opening executive chef at Service Bar, Middle West Spirits’ top-notch distillery restaurant and bar. It quickly snagged a spot on Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants list in its first year. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Barua has worked to transform the Short North restaurant, best known for its Cheesy Brisket Crunch, into an efficient yet creative carryout spot. He will be the first Columbus-based chef to compete for the Top Chef title.

The new season of Top Chef airs on Thursday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Watch the trailer here.