The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Budd Dairy Food Hall announced the addition of a ninth food vendor on Tuesday. Cluck Norris Ass-Kickin’ Chicken is joining Budd Dairy when the food hall makes its spring debut at 1086 N. Fourth St. Restaurant industry veteran Josh Yosick is heading up the new venture. “We are thrilled to bring this whimsical concept to life while working alongside the diverse lineup of talented chef partners at Budd Dairy Food Hall,” Yosick said in a press release. The menu will include chicken fingers served with a choice of sauces, a variety of sandwiches, and bags of french fries. The ambitious Budd Dairy project from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will feature nine food vendors plus several bars and a rooftop patio. Located across from Seventh Son Brewing in Italian Village, the project has seen significant delays relating to construction and the pandemic.

Cluck Norris is replacing Darista, Budd Dairy’s previously announced hummusiya from Darista Dips founder, Dara Schwartz. It would have been the first restaurant spin-off from the locally owned hummus wholesaler. When reached by email this week, Schwartz thanked CMR for its support and explained her decision not to move forward as a Budd Dairy food vendor: “This was a heart-breaking decision I had to make for the survival of our business. When COVID hit, we, like the rest of the world, experienced an immediate avalanche of disaster that nearly crushed our entire business. We were about to sign our first investment deal for our wholesale business, Darista Dips. Our soon-to-be investors lost their business overnight and pulled out of the deal. Our distribution lines were cut-off on the East Coast and were replaced by essentials. And the list goes on. We were not in a position to invest our resources to launch a restaurant and had to immediately freeze this new business effort. I had to focus on resuscitating Darista Dips.”

In case you missed the big dining news this week, a Columbus chef has finally landed on Bravo’s hit culinary competition Top Chef. Service Bar executive chef Avishar Barua is set to compete on the 18th season of the show, which is being filmed in Portland, Oregon. The new season premieres on April 1. Alive has more here.

The owner of Red Square Grill, a Russian/Uzbek food truck, is opening what appears to be an Eastern European grocery at 2525 E. Main St. in Bexley, most recently home to Bexley Premier Restaurant. The business opens its doors on Wednesday, according to a post on Red Square Grill’s Facebook account, but there’s no word yet on whether the new spot will serve the same delicious scratch-made food served from the food truck. Calls to Red Square Grill went unanswered.

China Dynasty 161 (1930 E. Dublin Granville Rd.) has closed permanently after 30 years. According to an online auction listing, the building has been sold and the restaurant’s assets were auctioned off in late December and early January.