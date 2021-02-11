Restaurant openings, closings and more Central Ohio food and drink news

News

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine lifted Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that was aimed at slowing the COVID-19 surge this winter. The curfew, which has been in effect since Nov. 19, was a compromise with Ohio restaurant and bar owners, some of whom had advocated against a second dine-in ban. The curfew is being lifted after Ohio’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 2,500 for seven consecutive days.

Openings & Announcements

Seventh Son Brewing Co. is launching a new sibling brewery in Dublin. Getaway Brewing Co. will be located at 104 N. High St., just across the Dublin Link bridge from Bridge Park. The Getaway bar, brewery and taproom will feature beers, wines and cocktails inspired by “a decidedly easygoing and tropical vibe” as well as 3,900 square feet of interior space with an additional greenhouse-style patio. This is the second brewery spinoff from Seventh Son and its founders Collin Castore, Travis Spencer and Jen Burton. The trio’s sour beer brewery, Antiques on High, opened in 2018 in the Brewery District. The Getaway is expected to open this spring.

Budd Dairy Food Hall announced the addition of a ninth food vendor on Tuesday. Cluck Norris Ass-Kickin’ Chicken is joining Budd Dairy when the food hall makes its spring debut at 1086 N. Fourth St. Restaurant industry veteran Josh Yosick is heading up the new venture. “We are thrilled to bring this whimsical concept to life while working alongside the diverse lineup of talented chef partners at Budd Dairy Food Hall,” Yosick said in a press release. The menu will include chicken fingers served with a choice of sauces, a variety of sandwiches, and bags of french fries. The ambitious Budd Dairy project from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will feature nine food vendors plus several bars and a rooftop patio. Located across from Seventh Son Brewing in Italian Village, the project has seen significant delays relating to construction and the pandemic.

Cluck Norris is replacing Darista, Budd Dairy’s previously announced hummusiya from Darista Dips founder, Dara Schwartz. It would have been the first restaurant spin-off from the locally owned hummus wholesaler. When reached by email this week, Schwartz thanked CMR for its support and explained why she isn’t moving forward as a Budd Dairy food vendor: “This was a heart-breaking decision I had to make for the survival of our business. When COVID hit, we, like the rest of the world, experienced an immediate avalanche of disaster that nearly crushed our entire business. … We were not in a position to invest our resources to launch a restaurant and had to immediately freeze this new business effort. I had to focus on resuscitating Darista Dips.”

The owner of Red Square Grill, a Russian/Uzbek food truck, is opening what appears to be an Eastern European grocery at 2525 E. Main St. in Bexley, most recently home to Bexley Premier Restaurant. The business opened its doors on Wednesday, according to a post on Red Square Grill’s Facebook account, and is serving prepared foods such as scratch-made salads and samsa.

In case you missed the big dining news this week, a Columbus chef has finally landed on Bravo’s hit culinary competition Top Chef. Service Bar executive chef Avishar Barua is set to compete on the 18th season of the show, which is being filmed in Portland, Oregon. The new season premieres on April 1. Columbus Monthly has more here.

The Scottish brewery BrewDog, whose U.S. headquarters is located in Canal Winchester, is adding a fourth Central Ohio brewpub this year. BrewDog New Albany is expected to open this spring or summer at 97 W. Granville St., taking over the New Albany Mill space. The 8,600-square-foot facility will feature more than 1,600 square feet of covered patio, firepits, games, an interactive beer school, 24 taps and a full food menu. The New Albany location joins existing Columbus-area brewpubs, including DogTap Columbus in Canal Winchester, BrewDog Franklinton and BrewDog Short North. The Franklinton location is temporarily closed because of the pandemic.

There are a bunch of Valentine’s Day carryout opportunities still available. We rounded up some of our favorites here.

Closings

China Dynasty 161 (1930 E. Dublin-Granville Road.) has closed permanently after 30 years. According to an online auction listing, the building has been sold and the restaurant’s assets were auctioned off in late December and early January.