The long-awaited project from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will feature nine food vendors.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ much-anticipated (and long-delayed) Budd Dairy Food Hall will finally open on Tuesday, April 6, at 1086 N. Fourth St. in Italian Village. Originally expected to open in 2019, Budd Dairy ran into construction delays and then the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

The 14,000-square-foot food hall will spread across two floors and feature three bars and a rooftop deck. “We look forward to welcoming guests soon, giving them a safe place to connect with others while enjoying tasty culinary creations from our talented group of chef partners,” said general manager Jeremy Hughes in an announcement Monday.

Most of the food hall’s nine food vendors (aka “chef partners”) were selected through what CMR describes as a “Shark Tank”-style process. The full chef partner lineup includes: Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen, Boni: Filipino Street Food, Borgata, Cluck Norris, Cousins Maine Lobster, Modern Southern Table, Pokebap, Stauf’s and Tacos Rudos.