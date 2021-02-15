The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ much-anticipated (and long-delayed) Budd Dairy Food Hall will finally open on Tuesday, April 6, at 1086 N. Fourth St. in Italian Village. Originally expected to open in 2019, Budd Dairy ran into construction delays and then the COVID-19 outbreak hit. The 14,000-square-foot food hall will spread across two floors and feature three bars and a rooftop deck. “We look forward to welcoming guests soon, giving them a safe place to connect with others while enjoying tasty culinary creations from our talented group of chef partners,” said general manager Jeremy Hughes in an announcement Monday. Most of the food hall’s nine food vendors (aka “chef partners”) were selected through what CMR describes as a “Shark Tank”-style process. The full chef partner lineup includes: Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen, Boni: Filipino Street Food, Borgata, Cluck Norris, Cousins Maine Lobster, Modern Southern Table, Pokebap, Stauf’s and Tacos Rudos.

Seventh Son Brewing Co. announced last week that it is launching a new sibling brewery in Dublin. Getaway Brewing Co. will be located at 104 N. High St., just across the Dublin Link bridge from Bridge Park. The Getaway bar, brewery and taproom will feature beers, wines and cocktails inspired by “a decidedly easygoing and tropical vibe” as well as 3,900 square feet of interior space with an additional greenhouse-style patio, according to a press release. This is the second brewery spinoff from Seventh Son and its founders Collin Castore, Travis Spencer and Jen Burton. The trio’s sour beer brewery, Antiques on High, opened in 2018 in the Brewery District. The Getaway is expected to open this spring.

Late night drinking has returned to Ohio’s bars. Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine lifted Ohio’s 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that was aimed at slowing the COVID-19 surge this winter. The curfew was a compromise with Ohio restaurant and bar owners, some of whom had advocated against a second dine-in ban. The curfew was originally set for 10 p.m. when it went into effect on Nov. 19 and was pushed back an hour in late January as COVID-19 hospitalizations began to decline. The curfew was lifted last Thursday after Ohio’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 2,500 for seven consecutive days. The Dispatch has more here.

Mikey Sorboro says that Oddfellow’s Liquor Bar will reopen today after shutting down for more than two months because of COVID-19 safety concerns and restrictions. The “classy AF” dive bar is located at 1038 N. High St. in the Short North.

Charmy’s Persian Cuisine is now popping up weekly at Watershed Kitchen & Bar (1145 Chesapeake Ave., Unit D). Serving a menu of kebabs, shirazi salad and other Persian dishes, Charmy’s will be open for online ordering and carryout from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Watershed Distillery’s sister restaurant, which shut down last March, remains closed because of the pandemic’s uncertainty but is expected to reopen this year.