Běndì Wok N Bar is the latest concept from the owner of Local Cantina and South Village Grille.

The owner of Local Cantina is set to open a Pan-Asian restaurant and bar called Běndì Wok N Bar. The new concept fills the long-vacant German Village space at 277 E. Livingston Ave., home for many years to the Chinese restaurant Happy Dragon. The restaurant’s operator is George Tanchevski, the prolific Columbus restaurateur who in recent years has opened South Village Grille, Jonys Sushi and Mid City Garage in the German Village vicinity.

After Happy Dragon closed in 2017, the Livingston Avenue spot was to become a second Philco Bar + Diner. That project was scrapped by the diner’s owners, Randy and Tina Corbin, around the same time that the original Philco was struggling to keep its doors open in the Short North. (The original Philco shuttered for good last year.) In the fall of 2019, when Tanchevski purchased The Rossi from the Corbins, the Livingston Avenue Philco was part of the deal, says Frankie Heath, operations manager for Local Cantina’s restaurant group.

Heath says Běndì customers can expect pad thai and other noodle dishes with Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese flavor profiles. Meanwhile, the full bar will focus on creative, Polynesian-inspired cocktails. “We’re going to ask the neighborhood what they want,” Heath says about the menu, adding that the restaurant group homed in on Asian fare because it’s largely absent in German Village. The 50-seat restaurant, which is down the street from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital campus, will serve lunch and dinner.

Běndì, which means “local” in Mandarin, is targeting an opening date of March 5 for dine-in and carryout.