Several years ago, Wooster historian Harry McClarran sent me several old newspaper articles about Ed Mott — the theater owner who showed movies in Wooster for more than 50 years.



One of the articles was written by the late Daily Record columnist Elinor Taylor and was all about Mr. Mott's "Coffin Caper." I found it fascinating. It was the summer of 1942 and — in an effort to encourage the sale of war bonds during World War II — Mott had the D.C. Curry Lumber Co. build a wooden coffin. A local funeral home provided authentic hardware and handles for the box and the coffin was then painted with the words "Bury Hitler Here."



On July 1 the coffin was put on display on Wooster's public square and a large crowd gathered. Every person who purchased a war bond or stamp got to drive a nail in the coffin. Within hours the wooden box was almost covered with nail heads.



"Bands played, sirens blew and bells rang," explained Taylor. "Planes flew over the city dropping leaflets which read 'This might have been a bomb.' Within 15 minutes over $2,000 in bonds had been sold and the sound of hammers was constant. By July 18, two weeks later, Wayne Countians had bought more than $125,000 in bonds and stamps."



However, Taylor went on to explain, there was an amusing, although unfortunate, sequel to the bond and stamp drive. When the drive was over, Mott had the nail-embedded coffin taken back to Schine's Wooster Theater where it was stored in the basement.



Twenty years later, the 83-year-old theater exhibitor had the coffin hauled up into the lobby so it could be photographed. After a janitor cleaned off the accumulated dirt, the casket was temporarily set outside an exit door.



"Then," wrote Taylor, "someone with a perverted sense of humor walked off with the box."



So ... if you ever run across a casket covered in nails you'll know the story behind Ed Mott and this interesting piece of local World War II history.



Glass caskets



Speaking of caskets, did you know that from 1878 to 1891 the Orrville Crystal Casket Co., which was on West Market Street, manufactured, sold and distributed "crystal" or glass caskets? Apparently the glass coffins were made because people wanted to be able to see their loved ones as long as possible before burial. The casket company went out of business because the caskets were being broken in shipment.



FYI



Abraham Lincoln's lead-lined, walnut coffin cost $1,500 back in 1865.



Thought you should know.



