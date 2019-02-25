From October to April, the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes area high school students as Students of the Month. Students honored thus far this school year are:
ALLIANCE
October — Kate Boehm, daughter of Brian and Nicolle Boehm.
November — Sebastian Fisk, son of Dana and Robert Fisk.
December — Ryan McKnight, son of Stephanie and Matt McKnight.
January — Cali Parmenter, daughter of Jennifer and Roger Parmenter.
February — Nick Oldfield, son of Kelly Talbert and Jeff Talbert.
MARLINGTON
October — Leah Viscounte, daughter of Steve and Cindy Viscounte.
November — Sarah Lane, daughter of Jason and Melissa Lane.
December — Kaylyn Monnette, daughter of Jason and Kristina Monnette.
January — Leah Springer, daughter of Kim and Scott Springer.
February — Sophia Frase, daughter of David and Gretchen Frase.
SEBRING
October — Hannah Warner, daughter of Lori and Scott Warner.
November — Kyrstal Kline, daughter of Misty and Steve Kline.
December — Kendra Shields, daughter of Cynthia Wade and Allen Wade.
January — Haley Thompson, granddaughter of Lucinda and Lawrence Thompson.
February — Gabe Lanzer, son of Julie Bradley and Jason Lanzer.
WEST BRANCH
October — Max Craig, son of Brian and Marci Craig.
November — Madison Showalter, daughter of Scott and Julie Showalter.
December — David Crewson, son of David and Nancy Crewson.
January — Hannah Ridgway, daughter of Steve and Rose Ridgway.
February — Jared Butler, son of Kevin and Sarah Butler.