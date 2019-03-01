Before he died, Charles Schafer — who grew up at 661 Hancock St., Wooster, and worked for years at Acme grocery, Kroger’s and at Retzler Hardware — sat down and compiled a list of family memories along with his recollections of the past. His niece, the late Carol Weber, gave me a copy.



When the Wayne County Courthouse was built, Schafer wrote that his grandfather and a team of horses hauled the stone used for the building’s exterior.



"I also know," he wrote, "that my mother was a good friend of Mr. Alcock who carved the Civil War statue on the square.



"I remember when my dad took me to Freedlander’s for my first pair of long pants and Mr. Freedlander told me he remembered when my grandfather brought my father into the store for his first pair. Mr. Freedlander used to come to our house and always sent anniversary cards to my folks."



While remodeling the kitchen at the family home, Schafer said he found — inside a wall — a stack of color ads for the Continental stove that used to be sold in Wooster by H. Lehman. The promotional material was printed in 1871.



From the upstairs window of their house on Hancock Street, Schafer’s mother told him she watched while "Old Main," the main academic building on the University of Wooster campus, burned to the ground in 1901. She said the fire felt extremely close.



Schafer wrote that his father worked as the foreman for the Harris Paint Co., but to make more money for the family of nine he developed — and made on the back porch — a very special hand soap and a soap for cleaning walls, etc.



"People," Schafer wrote, "came from all over Ohio and other states to buy S&S Wall Cleaner. The man who ran the airport used it to wash planes. Schine’s Theater said it was the only cleaner that would wash down their fancy walls with such ease.



"And," Schafer wrote, "there was once a large frog farm at the west end of Hancock Street (in Schellen Park).



"The frogs," he commented, "sold well to restaurants."



By the numbers



According to a 1933 Wooster High School souvenir football program, 338 students attended WHS in 1912. By 1932, enrollment was 807. There were 60 graduates in 1912 and 128 in 1932. Twelve teachers taught in 1912, but by 1932 the number had risen to 33.



FYI



Back in 1961, only one other department store of its class in the United States had a higher volume of sales than Freedlander’s in Wooster.



Thought you should know.



