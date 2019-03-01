Jelly City Seniors



Orrville Jelly City Seniors met at Trinity United Methodist Church with Caroline Markley introducing Marilyn Payn as speaker. Payn is retired from the Wayne County National Bank and a volunteer at Smithville Historical Society. She gave a portrayal of a close friend of Mary Todd Lincoln with many stories of Lincoln’s family or origin: her growing up and becoming Abraham Lincoln’s wife, her involvement with the U.S. Sanitary Commission (forerunner of the Red Cross).



Terry Warren reported cards sent for sympathy, illness and birthdays as well as an address change. President Pat Carpenter’s birthday was celebrated.



Ruth Steiner read a memorial for the passing of Betty Shisler, Pat Carpenter’s son Ernie and Dottie Wertz’s son Cain.



Door prize was won by Laverne Steiner.



The next breakfast will be March 5 at 9 a.m. in Buehler’s Community Room and the March 18 meeting will be noon in Dravenstotts’ Restaurant in Orrville.



A bus trip to the Mountaineer in Chester, W.Va., is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19 (cost $30). Bus leaves at 8 a.m. On Saturday, April 20 there will be a bus trip to Amish Door Restaurant for "A Tribute to I Love Lucy" (cost $55); bus leaves at 5 p.m. The Thursday, May 9 trip will be to the Croatian Party Center, Eastlake, to see Phil Dirt and the Dozers (rock and roll). Cost is $85 and the bus leaves at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Pat Carpenter at 330-855-3491.



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 36 after nine rounds when Friday Afternoon Session played Feb. 22. Pairs above average were: 42, Roger Buchholz, Walt Kearney; 40.50, Tid Besancon, Ann Baumgartner; 39, Richard Mills, Lynne Mills; 36.50, Sue Cook, Kathy Slosman.



Moreland Garden Club



The Moreland Garden Club held its February Garden Therapy program with 23 residents at the Wayne County Care Center. Residents made snowman candy jars, filled with chocolate kisses and sugar free candy for the diabetics. Refreshments followed the craft.



Helping with the evening's program were: Jackie Lewis, Jean Flickinger, Nancy Marthey, Michelle Smith, Chris Franklin, Beverly and Rebecca Miller, Kim Ramsier and Paula Huffman.