She was in the bathroom, putting on her makeup, under the watchful eyes of her young granddaughter, as she'd done many times before. After she had applied her lipstick and started to leave, the little one said, "But Grandma, you forgot to kiss the toilet paper good-bye!" I will probably never put lipstick on again without thinking about kissing the toilet paper good-bye ....



After putting her grandchildren to bed, a grandmother changed into old slacks and a droopy blouse and proceeded to wash her hair. As she heard the children getting more and more rambunctious, her patience grew thin. Finally, she threw a towel around her head and stormed into their room, putting them back to bed with stern warnings. As she left the room, she heard the 3-year-old say with a trembling voice, "Who was THAT?"



A grandmother was telling her little granddaughter what her own childhood was like. "We used to skate outside on a pond. I had a swing made from a tire; it hung from a tree in our front yard. We rode our pony. We picked wild raspberries in the woods."



The little girl was wide-eyed, taking this all in. At last she said, "I sure wish I'd gotten to know you sooner!"



My grandson was visiting one day when he asked, "Grandma, do you know how you and God are alike?" I mentally polished my halo and I said, "No, how are we alike?''



"You're both old," he replied.



I didn't know if my granddaughter had learned her colors yet, so I decided to test her. I would point out something and ask what color it was. She would tell me and was always correct. It was fun for me, so I continued. At last, she headed for the door, saying, "Grandma, I think you should try to figure out some of these colors yourself!"



When my grandson asked me how old I was, I teasingly replied, "I'm not sure."



"Look in your underwear, Grandpa," he advised "Mine says I'm 4 to 6."



Children's Logic: "Give me a sentence about a public servant," said a teacher.



The small boy wrote: "The fireman came down the ladder pregnant."



The teacher took the lad aside to correct him. "Don't you know what pregnant means?" she asked.



"Sure," said the young boy confidently. "It means carrying a child."



A grandfather was delivering his grandchildren to their home one day when a fire truck zoomed past. Sitting in the front seat of the fire truck was a Dalmatian dog. The children started discussing the dog's duties.



"They use him to keep crowds back," said one child.



"No," said another. "He's just for good luck."



A third child brought the argument to a close. "They use the dogs," she said firmly, "to find the fire hydrants."



A 6-year-old was asked where his grandma lived. "Oh," he said, "she lives at the airport, and when we want her, we just go get her. Then, when we're done having her visit, we take her back to the airport."



Grandpa is the smartest man on earth! He teaches me good things, but I don't get to see him enough to get as smart as him!



DON’T FORGET — Sunday, March 10 is a very important date as we set our clocks forward one hour for Daylight Savings Time.



Yea!



No longer will it be dark by the time we sit down to supper.



Only one wedding anniversary to note this week: Rich and Tammy Kline, March 11, 52 years. Wow, where did those years go?



Finally — After a recent college basketball game, the coach spotted a cell phone lying on the floor. He picked it up and handed it to one of refs, saying, "Here’s your phone."



"What makes you think it’s mine?" the ref asked.



"Easy," the coach replied. "It says you missed 13 calls."