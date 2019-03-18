Evergreen Garden Club



Evergreen Garden Club in Orrville met Feb. 25 at Buehler's Community Room. The monthly business meeting included some healthful tips on growing poppy flowers from the spices in your cabinet, and how to prune roses pain free.



Members discussed a ladies day out to see the play "Native Garden’s" that will be performed at the Cleveland Playhouse.



The program was by Jason Veil from Secrest Arboretum in Wooster. He shared multiple varieties of shrubs and bushes that thrive well in Northeast Ohio. He talked about new trends in gardens for this coming 2019 season. Most greenhouses are playing with varieties to improve smaller dwarf shrubs and bushes that are becoming more desired by gardeners. He had several trimmings of witch hazel shrubs that are grown at the Arboretum. They have beautiful colors for this time of year and produce a lovely fragrance. He also went into detail about the landscaping techniques with fall colors to make your garden more appealing to all seasons by having contrast colors together. He informed us that sadly the rose gardens will not be at Secrest this year due to a horrible disease that infected all of the bushes. They are going to start with a new trend in the rose garden area and grow some varieties of coneflowers. Jason mentioned that most greenhouses are developing new species and they are naming them after food that inspires the color they develop. For example, some of the coneflowers they will be receiving from Santa Rosa Gardens are part of the cone-fections series and will have very sweet candy and baked goods names to go with their sweet fragrance.



Orrville Exchange Club



Missie Bratcher, an advanced funeral planner, talked to Exchange Club Feb. 28 about pre-arranged and pre-paid funerals. Bratcher, who does pre-funeral arrangements and pre-paid funeral arrangements with Auble Funeral Home in Orrville and Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman, lives in Smithiville.



She said there are 75 to 125 different things to take care of when a person dies. A lot of decisions need to be made. Doing pre-arrangements is peace of mind for family members and ensures all financial costs have been addressed. Pre-paid arrangements locks in costs. There a number of ways this can be taken care of financially.



In business, Dean Sullivan, co-president, welcomed Lori Colon, the new Orrville YMCA executive director. Colon, a native of Texas, has lived in Wayne County the past 29 years. She previously was the child care director the past 10 years at the Wooster YMCA.



Dalton Garden Club



Members met at the Dalton Library for the February program and meeting of the Dalton Garden Club. Guest Carol Haven presented a brief history of Houghton Pottery and Cordelia China. She shared her collecting experiences, some hints for amateur collectors and a colorful display of Houghton Pottery, along with a few delicate pieces of Cordelia.



The pottery in Dalton was started by Curtis Houghton who had worked for Bennington Pottery in Vermont. In 1842, he headed to Dalton by way of Pittsburgh and then traveled the Lincoln Highway. The Dalton area is rich in clay deposits, and the first pottery in Ohio was established in Dalton. The early pieces made were utility pieces such as canning jugs which would be sealed with wax.



When Edward Houghton, Curtis’ son, took over (1890), colorful flower pots were added. Victor Houghton, Edward’s son, had a Bulgarian influence, and he created art pottery of the 30s such as vases. Eventually, the pottery became Clarke Ceramics which made tile.



The Cordelia China was more delicate, more detailed, and colorful. It lasted only about 20 years, from 1944-1952. Cordelia was Ed Hazel’s mother’s name. Pieces were shipped to New York City and Chicago.



Karen Burns provided refreshments.



Marie Septer had created a dried arrangement of various stems and included delicate-colored purple gomphrena, an annual which is long lasting either fresh or dried and thrives in heat and poor soil. In addition, she reminded members of the difference between heirloom and hybrid. Especially in reference to tomatoes, flavor may be richer in heirlooms. Heirlooms have not been crossed with other plants, while hybrids, first developed in 1940, have. If seeds are saved, the plants grown the second season may be more of one of the crosses. Heirlooms will produce the same plant.



Plans were made for the anniversary celebration in March at the Massillon Women’s Club.



Direct interest in the Dalton Garden Club to Marie Septer, 330-828-2170 or davilary@zoominternet.net



Friday Afternoon Bridge



After nine rounds, average score was 54 on March 1 when Friday Afternoon Session played. Pairs at or above average were:



69.75, Richard Mills, Jim Gesler; 65.25, Kay Wagner, Cheryl Backstrom; 63, Wayne LeClear, Gloria Scott; 55.69, Nina Yarnell, Lynne Mills; 54, Gale Metsker, Ann Baumgartner; 54, Kathy Slosman, Sue Cook.



Wednesday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 49 for North-South and 48 for East-West on March 13 when Wednesday Afternoon Session played. Pairs above average were: North-South — 54 Roger Buchholz, Gale Metsker; 51.50 Wayne LeClear, Judi Mitten; 48 Kay Wagner, Gloria Scott; East-West — 57.60, Kathy Dianiska, Cheryl Backstrom; 57, Walt Kearney, Pete Bowen; 48, Sue Cook, Jim Fasnacht; 48, Larry Swaney, Terry Fearn.



Orrville Exchange Club



Dr. Paul Weinstein, world traveler and history professor at The University of Akron Wayne College spoke to Exchange Club March 14 about "The Myth of Immigrants." Weinstein gave a program featuring comic books that began in the 1930s and continued through the mid-1950s.



In business, Jim Clymer, co-president, asked members what Friday they would like to attend a Rubber Ducks game in Akron. A date in June or July will be selected.



Kevin Engle, member and employee at Wayne College, announced the Wayne College Maker Faire will be featured May 18. Last year more than 1,300 attended.



Mattew Simpson gave a blessing, announcing the birth of his son, David, who was born last November.



Members also were alerted the April 11 meeting will be at Aultman-Orrville Hospital Community Room, featuring Dr. Steve Widmer, who will give an update and program on robotic knee surgery. A buffet lunch will be served by the hospital.



Wooster Exchange Club



The Youths of the Month from The Village Network on Feb. 5 and Feb. 26 and Christian Children’s Home on Feb. 12 were each presented a plaque, gift certificate and polo shirt in recognition for their outstanding performance.



On Feb. 19, Exchange Club met at the Martin Cabin for dinner. Tickets are being distributed for the annual second chance reverse raffle, to be May 3 at the American Legion.



Orrville Tuesday Book Club



This month the Orrville Tuesday Book Club was held at TJ’s with Rosemary Drickhamer and Susan Brenneman hosting and creating a setting fit for St. Patrick’s Day with shamrocks and leprechauns.



Members reported on their enjoyable experiences reading to the students the books that the club donated to Orrville Elementary School.



Fifteen members shared a favorite book with the club and gave a brief summary of its contents. Some of the favored books are as follows: Deb Thompson revisited the travels of Captain Cook in "Blue Latitudes: Boldly Going Where Captain Cook Has Gone Before." Bill O’Reilly’s "Killing the SS," the saga of tracking down Nazis after WWII, was selected by Rosemary Drickhamer. Marge Rhoads chose a book of poetry, "Ancients of the Earth," by her daughter-in-law Daisy Hickman. On a lighter note, Marilyn Schantz reminded the group of the humor of Erma Bombeck in "Family—the Ties that Bind and Gag." Recalling the popular musical, Alice Waltman picked Titar Mazzeo’s "Eliza Hamilton."