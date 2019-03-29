While reading through a stack of old columns, I came across a wealth of interesting recollections submitted in the past by readers. Here’s a sampling:



A number of years ago Justine Geiser recalled the Black and Gold Tea Room that stood on the corner of Bowman and Beall where McDonald’s is today. She wondered if the tea room was affiliated with the College of Wooster or whether the establishment just used the college colors.



Dick Flory also was curious about the tea room. When he was a child attending Beall Avenue School, he remembered that Dr. Cutright had her office south of the place. Wooster potter Carli Moorefield has many memories of the tea room because it was owned and operated by her grandmother, Nellie Flory.



"Grammy started out in Wooster at the Colonial Club farther north on Beall, after my grandfather's untimely death. Colonial was a dorm for college girls and young unmarried female faculty. In the summer it was a 'Tourist Home.' Some people might remember the sign that sat out on the front lawn."



When Moorefield's grandmother moved down the street into a big, beautiful Victorian brick house at 540 Beall Ave., she named it the Black and Gold although it was not officially affiliated with the college.



"Her business was four-fold," said Moorefield. "She fed lunch and dinner to young college faculty who signed up for the season. She catered special parties and dinners. She had an open, walk-in restaurant and she rented apartments on the second floor."



Moorefield said her grandmother was a no-nonsense farm cook who learned from her father, David Armstrong of Apple Creek.



"People still talk to me about her famous chocolate cake which apparently involved an awful lot of mixing and beating," Moorefield commented. "She loved fresh meat and bought it each day from the butcher Walter Fike at Buehler's on Liberty Street. She made wonderful whipped mashed potatoes and butternut squash with cream to go with her T-bone steaks. She served a famous olive sandwich (finely chopped green olives with pimentos and a little mayonnaise on bread).



Moorefield said her grandmother was very serious about her silverware and her beautiful pressed white linen tablecloths, and was very proud of her Coxon Belleek china because it had been made in Wooster.



"I was 9 years old when Grammy sold the Black and Gold," explained Moorefield. "When we went in for the last time Grammy explained it was to be torn down. I looked around for something to take with me. The hand rail on the lovely center hall staircase had been knocked loose and Grammy said I could take a post if I could get it free. I remember twisting and pulling and yanking that post until I finally got it."



John Bever built Wooster's first brick house in 1810.



