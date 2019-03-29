MILLERSBURG — Experience a one-hour guided tour through seven different scenes depicting the story of Jesus in the days surrounding His crucifixion and resurrection at United Dayspring Church on April 12-14. You will walk through the scenes and witness Christ’s plan of salvation. All scenes are designed to tell the story in the order they would have happened in that final week. The presentation of the Easter Passion Play will feature the story of Jesus Christ in His time before, during and after the resurrection.



With a cast of close to 100 actors, live animals and authentic props, patrons will be led through a bustling market, encounter the confusion and despair of the Apostles as they know Jesus is being taken away and crucified, witness the courtroom of Pilate who was busy trying another prisoner having judged Christ only moments earlier, feel the joy of a Roman guard whose life is transformed amidst chaos and ultimately feel the joy of the empty tomb.



This event is free to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the tours. Tour times are Friday, April 12, 6:30-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 13, 3-8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 14, 1-5 p.m.