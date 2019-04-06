Over two hundred twenty-five sixth grade boys donned neon green shirts and black backpacks stuffed with donated goodies for the first-ever "Guys With Gloves" day, a Career Center sponsored event.



Boys from four area schools — Ashland, Black River, Crestview and Hillsdale — spent either a morning or an afternoon at the Career Center as they explored career-technical education through hands-on demonstrations and activities.



When registering, the boys were asked to choose four career-technical programs to visit and event organizers tried to be sure these itineraries included a variety of career-technical areas.



The hands-on activities in the laboratories included things such as: using a virtual welder (Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing), meeting the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Canine Corps (Criminal Justice), learning CPR basics (Health Technology), making "dessert sushi" (Culinary Careers), and many other interactive activities in the Sports Medicine, Animal and Veterinary Science, Cosmetology, Construction Technology, Graphic Communications, Early Childhood Education and Engineering and Design Technology programs.



Area businesses donated to the event and event planning was done by Adrea Tennant, human resource development coordinator for the Career Center’s Adult Education Department.