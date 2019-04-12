Ashland University’s sixth annual Young Chef Camp takes place in the John C. Myers Convocation Center kitchen this summer on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the instruction centered on three areas — Flippin’ Out with Eggs Everyway: learning various types of cooking techniques utilizing eggs; Dough Madness: learning the skills to turning basic dough into cinnamon rolls, Calzones, pizza and more; and Southwest Fusion: combining meats, spices and produce to create popular dishes of the Southwest.



The camp is open for students ages 8 to 15, with the cost of the camp at $50 per person per event. Limited space is available.



For more information regarding the camp or to sign up now, visit www.ashland.edu/chefcamp or call Fred Geib, general manager of dining operations, at 419-289-5768.