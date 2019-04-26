All Daughter Banquet set



The United Methodist Church of Savannah will have an All Daughter Banquet on Sunday, May 5 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2. Let Mary or Julie Daubenspeck know reservations of how many attending, and send money in by April 28 at the church.



Spring revival features Bob Burney



First Baptist Church will host its annual spring revival beginning Sunday morning, April 28. The featured speaker this year is the Rev. Bob Burney, longtime pastor and evangelist from Columbus, renowned in recent years as a widely heard Christian talk show host on radio station WRFD, 880 am from 3:30 to 6 p.m. daily. The program also can be listened to by going to www.bobtalk.com online.



In 1976, Burney, along with his wife, Joy founded Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Westerville. During their 25 years there, God used the Burneys as they shared their hearts and lives compassionately and the church grew dramatically. Today, Calvary Bible Baptist has continued to be a vital, gospel sharing evangelistic lighthouse in the Columbus area.



The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by services at 11 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings will begin at 7 p.m. There will be a pancake dinner at 6 p.m. Monday for everyone and a pizza activity for the youth on Sunday night after the service. The public is invited.



Community Choir concert at Zion



There will be a Community Choir concert Sunday, April 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 222 E. Main St., Loudonville.



Give-away of clothing is Saturday



There will be a give-away of clothing and small household goods at Wings of Faith Church of God, 1030 Myers Ave. on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There also will be a free lunch served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Heart of David



The next Heart of David (HOD) Ohio Worship Night will be Friday, April 26 at Ashland Bethel, 209 Center St.



If you are part of a worship team, a worship leader, musician or singer ... come prepared with a set list for at least 30 minutes of songs. Get your team, your band and yourself together for a short meeting at 6:30 p.m.



Worship begins at 7:30 to 10 p.m. There is no child care provided, so feel free to come and go as you need.