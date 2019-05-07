WOOSTER — Greg and Connie (Bernadine) Gaiser, 684 W. Hutton Road, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 26. They were married in 1969 in Sistersville, West Virginia.



They are the parents of Chrisie Varner and Stephanie (Nick) Maxwell of Wooster and Julie (Shannon) Kidd of Creston. They have six grandchildren.



Mr. Gaiser retired after four years at Village Motors and 38 years at Underwood Motors. He continues to work part time at Village Motors. Mrs. Gaiser worked for United Telephone Company for 12 years. She retired after 20 years at Underwood Motors and continues to work part time at Wooster Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.



They both enjoy gardening, and watching their grandchildren in sports and 4-H activities. He also enjoys working on their land in West Virginia.



They celebrated at a family dinner.